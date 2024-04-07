The Big Picture From novel to film, Planet of the Apes showcases different ape societies, creating unique environments for its characters to navigate.

The endings of the novel and film take divergent paths, providing contrasting perspectives on mankind's destructive tendencies.

Both mediums feature humans interacting with apes in varying ways, highlighting themes of communication and societal hierarchy.

The upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth entry in the reboot series, taking place 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. The first of the reboot series, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, came a mere 10 years after Tim Burton's much-maligned remake, which came 33 years after the original 1968 Planet of the Apes. That's a whole lotta monkey movies. It's a franchise that is utterly captivating, one that still resonates a full 56 years later, 61 if you count the 1963 novel the original film is based on. Yes, before Charlton Heston demanded that a damn, dirty ape get his hands off of him, Pierre Boulle introduced the idea in La Planete des singes, aka Monkey Planet in the UK and Planet of the Apes in the U.S. He may have introduced the idea, but the film? Well, that has its own ideas.

'Planet of the Apes' Sets a Different Course on Film

The film opens with three astronauts — Taylor (Charlton Heston), Landon (Robert Gunner), and Dodge (Jeff Burton) — who awaken from their deep sleep, only to find themselves crashing into a lake... somewhere. As near as Taylor can tell, they've landed 300 light-years from the Earth they left in 1972, somewhere in Orion's Bellatrix System. It's now 3978, although they have only aged one year (time dilation), and now Earth seems even farther away as their spaceship goes underwater.

It's a significant departure from the novel, which opens with an affluent couple Jinn and Phyllis as they travel the stars alone. Somehow, they come across a floating bottle and bring it aboard their ship. Inside is a manuscript, and after translating it they discover it was written by a French journalist by the name of Ulysse Mérou. As they read on, they discover that in 2500, Ulysse accompanied Professor Antelle and Arthur Levain, a physician, to Betelgeuse, aging only two years as centuries pass on Earth. They land — gently — on a planet they name Soror. The planet is lush and warm, the air is safe to breathe, the water drinkable, and the fruit edible, a far better environment than the desolate wasteland the astronauts from the movie come upon.

'Planet of the Apes' Novel has Different Apes, Same Humans

In both the novel and the film, the antagonists come across other humans, who live like animals in the wild. Likewise, both mediums see apes attack shortly after, killing several humans and rounding up the survivors. From there on, there are moments that the book and novel share, and others that differ significantly. An excellent example is in the ape civilization. In print and film, both societies have a three-layered caste system: militaristic gorillas who exist as police and soldiers, orangutans who live as political and religious leaders, and chimpanzees in the roles of doctors and scientists.

While the roles may be the same, the environment is radically different. In the novel, when Ulysse is brought into the city, he describes what he sees: apes walking down the street, driving cars, and working as tradesmen and grocers, while dressed in human clothing resembling that of 20th-century Earth. The apes of the film, however, exist as a semi-primitive, semi-civilized race. The reason behind the difference has little to do with artistic vision. Rod Serling's original screenplay for the film actually did have a much farther advanced ape society, but was cut back for budgetary purposes.

The two mediums come together again briefly, as both Taylor and Ulysse mate with a female human named Nova, communicate their intellect with chimpanzee researcher Dr. Zira (Kim Hunter) wordlessly, and reveal they can speak, before the two separate again. Ulysse's revelation leads to him giving a speech in front of several thousand apes and being rewarded with freedom, social prestige, and tailored clothing. Taylor alarms the apes and earns the ire of Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans), who is a minor character in the novel but assumes the role of the primary protagonist in the film. There's no prestige or clothing for Taylor either, but the threat of castration and a lobotomy.

The Endings of the 'Planet of the Apes' Novel and Film Change the Perspective

After finding evidence of a pre-Simian civilization in the book and the film, the two take different paths yet again, for the final time. In the 1968 film, Dr. Zaius allows Taylor and Nova to search for answers in the Forbidden Zone but warns Taylor he may not like what he finds. The newly freed couple ride along the shoreline on horseback and into one of Hollywood's all-time iconic endings. They come across the remnants of the Statue of Liberty, revealing that they have been on a post-apocalyptic Earth all along, leaving Taylor to lament. The ending brilliantly reframes the entire film as a commentary on mankind's propensity for self-destruction.

The novel has no such grand ambitions, instead serving as a morality piece and set-up for the punchline. Nova and Ulysse have a son, Sirius, who walks and talks at three months. As the atmosphere becomes more hostile, the family of three fear for their lives, and escape the planet aboard a ship being used in a space flight experiment, and Ulysse plots a course home to Earth. Interestingly, at this point, Tim Burton's remake of the film ends much closer to the novel than the 1968 film, as they arrive on an Earth that looks the same, only to discover that apes are now the dominant species.

The novel goes on from there to document how Ulysse and Nova take off in their ship and leave Earth behind. Ulysse writes his manuscript to document everything he has encountered, places it into a bottle, and sends it off into space, where years later it is found by Jinn and Phyllis, bringing the novel full circle. Then comes the aforementioned punchline: Jinn and Phyllis are chimpanzees. They view the entire story as pure fiction, given how preposterous the idea of intelligent humans is.

