The Planet of the Apes franchise has continuously been one of the most iconic and memorable dystopian worlds and concepts when it comes to science fiction. The way that the series has tackled the themes of evolution, the folly of man, and seemingly inevitable self-destruction has been widely explored throughout a variety of interesting and dynamic films. While a great deal of individual focus is placed upon the titular apes of the franchise, ironically, the key human characters can sometimes be just as, if not more important than the apes.

Throughout multiple different reboots and series that make up the franchise, a multitude of different iconic and memorable human characters have graced the screens. Ranging from trepidacious explorers who find themselves stuck on the planet, the unlucky remnants of humanity who are adapting to the ape uprising, or those who were even born and molded by the dystopian world. Especially with the recent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continuing to introduce new and dynamic human characters, there are no signs of this franchise ending anytime soon.

10 Captain Leo Davidson

First Appearance: 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Image via 20th Century Fox

From the often-forgotten and controversial reboot by director Tim Burton, Mark Wahlberg's Captain Leo Davidson is the primary hero and main character of 2001's Planet of the Apes. Taking a twist on the plot of the original film, Leo Davidson finds himself trapped on the wild, ape-controlled planet after traveling through a wormhole on a rescue mission for his own chimpanzee. After being captured and taken prisoner by the apes of the planet, Leo hatched a plan to escape and await rescue from his old crew after receiving what appears to be a signal that they've arrived at the planet.

While the film he's a part of may not be up to snuff compared to the other films in the franchise, in the context of the world and film, Leo Davidson is a highly effective human and effectively etches out his own identity. As opposed to many other humans, who are focused on self-survival in the world of the apes, Leo is one of the few who rallies together the savage humans of this new world and helps etch out a future where humans and apes coexist. Although his tale ends in confusing tragedy, with his attempts to return home place him in a parallel to our modern, contemporary world, yet still controlled by apes.

9 Alexander

First Appearance: 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

One of the few humans who managed to make a connection and bond with Caesar and his immediate group, Kodi Smit-McPhee's Alexander is one of the members of the few remaining human colonies and the son of leader Malcolm. Together with the rest of his small group, they make unexpected contact with Caesar's colony and request their assistance in getting power back to the colony in an attempt to coexist. Alexander especially makes an unexpected connection with Maurice, reading books with him and creating an unexpected friendship between humans and apes.

While Alexander is one of many humans with only a singular film appearance, his impact and friendship with Maurice is easily one of the film's highlights, showing a softer, kinder side to the conflict. Even outside his friendship with Maurice, the character plays a large role in furthering a bond and connection between Caesar and Malcolm, paralleling Caesar's son, Blue Eyes, and allowing the two groups to relate to their struggles for survival. He's simply one of many facets and links to the reboot trilogy's overarching themes and messages of Fatherhood.

8 Dodge and Landon

First Appearance: 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

Image via 20th Century-Fox

Two of the first humans in the entire franchise, Thomas Dodge and John Landon were two of the astronauts who found themselves lost on the planet while journeying across the solar system. They are much more scientific and optimistic in their approach to the new surroundings, with a great deal of banter between themselves and George Taylor during their first moments exploring the seemingly barren planet. Eventually, after the duo finds the colony of wild humans, they find themselves caught in a battle against the apes, with Dodge dying in the battle while Landon is brought back to the Ape City and lobotomized.

Even when their time in the film is relatively short, it's impossible to downplay the impact and importance of some of the first humans in the entire franchise, continuously acting as impactful figures not just for Taylor, but for the franchise going forward. The horrific imagery of Dodge being displayed and taxidermied in a museum and Landon being a lobotomized shell of his former self are still some of the most striking and powerful images in the entire franchise.

7 Ellie

First Appearance: 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

A former nurse for the U.S. Center for Disease Control and a confidant for Malcolm during these rough times, Keri Russell's Ellie was also a part of the key group of humans who connected with Caesar's colony in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. As one of the few medical experts still alive, she plays a pivotal role in nursing and healing Caesar back to health after his betrayal and shooting by the infamous villain, Koba. She also helps create a bond and trust between apes and humans when she helps nurse Caesar's wife back to health, extending a pivotal olive branch between their groups.

One of many humans whose lives were completely upended and changed by the Simian Flu Pandemic, Ellie acts as a perfect example of how important kindness and forgiveness are in the desolate wasteland of the world. Her skills and kindness are some of the most pivotal and impactful of the entire franchise, continuing the forever dynamic view that Caesar and his colony has towards humanity as a whole.

6 Nova

First Appearance: 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the few notable humans who was born and raised in the ape-controlled world, Nova originally lived her life like many of the other primitive humans of the world, mute and fighting for scraps and survival. She eventually finds an unexpected new lease on life after a genuine connection with George Taylor, the intelligent human who landed on the planet and became a love interest for Nova. She would continue to play a pivotal role in Taylor's life on the planet in both the original Planet of the Apes film and the first sequel, Beneath the Planet of the Apes.

Even as the franchise continues and strays away from the characters of the original series, the impact and legacy of Nova as the most important primitive human continues well into the many reboots and remakes. The name Nova has been passed down a multitude of times to other important, seemingly innocent female humans, most notably to the young girl in War for the Planet of the Apes, as well as a short-lived nickname given to Mae in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date May 26, 1970 Director Ted Post Cast James Franciscus , Kim Hunter , Maurice Evans , Linda Harrison , Paul Richards , Victor Buono Runtime 95 Minutes

5 Will Rodman

First Appearance: 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first major protagonist of the prequel reboots, as well as the man who unintentionally created the virus that would bring apes to power and destroy humanity, Will Rodman is one of the most impactful humans in the history of the franchise. Played by James Franco, Will was inspired by the increasingly dire health of his father to create a cure for Alzheimer's, using apes as test subjects. He also acts as the father figure to Caesar, teaching him valuable life lessons, how to speak sign language, and studying the effects of the gene-enhancing virus that he was born with.

Even for someone whose impact includes the end of humanity, Rise of the Planet of the Apes does an effective job of putting the audience in the mindset of Will and making it understandable why he goes to the lengths that he does. His role as a caring and compassionate father to Caesar is also one of the most formative aspects that have defined the character's mindset and relationship with humans in the franchise, furthering his status as arguably the most important human in the franchise.

4 Malcolm

First Appearance: 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

While a multitude of humans have found allegiance and friendship with Caesar and his colony throughout the films, Malcolm is easily one of the most relatable and impactful in terms of his bond and connection with Caesar. Played by Jason Clarke, Malcolm was one of the leaders of the San Francisco colony, playing a major part in the collaboration and contact between what's left of humanity and Caesar's colony of apes. Thanks to a mutual understanding and experience with Caesar, he places great trust in the apes, even above other humans, to do what is right for the best of both humans and apes.

Especially with the increasing drama and focus placed upon the splintering connection between humanity and apes in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the friendship between Caesar and Malcolm is one of the film's best and most compelling aspects. The lengths that Malcolm takes for the sake of the apes' colony are commendable for a human in the series, being one of the few to understand the big picture and how to coexist. While the character was sadly killed off-screen between films, his impact on Caesar and the entire franchise is still felt in the most recent films.

3 Mae

First Appearance: 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The newest key human figure who has already been setting the framework to be one of the most impactful and important human characters in the history of the franchise, Mae's trajectory for the series is only going up. Originally seeming to be a mute, wild human in the same vein as Nova before her, Mae eventually reveals to Noa that not only can she talk, but is deeply intelligent and on a mission. It is eventually revealed that Mae has been setting up the pieces to reestablish communication between human settlements around the world, with hopes of eventually rebuilding human civilization.

While it's difficult to truly judge Mae's character since her story is only just beginning, it's easy to see her story as one of the most unique and original spins on humanity in the world of Planet of the Apes. Her friendship and betrayal of Noa is one of the most impactful aspects of the film, and while the duo appear to be on good terms for now, the film makes it apparent that Mae is far from a heroic figure. It also helps that Freya Allan does an exceptional job performing as Mae, encapsulating the desperation yet determination to accomplish her goals, no matter the cost.

2 Colonel McCullough

First Appearance: 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

You can never truly underestimate the impact and strength of a great villain, with Woody Harrelson's Colonel McCullough easily being one of the best villains that the franchise has ever seen. Setting himself up as the final arbiter and defender of humanity's chances against a complete ape takeover, the Colonel's ruthless and destructive tendencies set Caesar on a quest for vengeance. The result is a climactic and high-stakes battle whose results will set the course for the earth going forward, deciding once and for all who will rule the planet, apes, or humans.

The Colonel is easily one of Harrelson's best and most underrated performances, as his ruthless, dictator-esque energy explodes on the screen into an instantly memorable display of nightmare proportions. His vicious yet intelligent encounters and back and forth with Caesar help make him exceptionally memorable, especially after a multitude of caring humans who have interacted with Caesar. As far as villains in modern-day blockbusters are in question, The Colonel is easily one of the greatest, in the process becoming one of the best and most notable humans in the franchise's history.

1 George Taylor

First Appearance: 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The true original human of the franchise, Charlton Heston's Captain George Taylor is the blueprint and starting point to which nearly every other human in the franchise would parallel themselves. Acting as one of the members of the U.S. spaceship that crash-landed on the planet, Taylor quickly finds himself in captivity of the apes, yet unable to communicate due to an injury. He fights and does all that he can to survive in this strange, ape-controlled world, acting as the last remnant of humanity.

All the masterful and impactful themes, messages, and legacy of the franchise can be traced back to Taylor, acting as the original symbol of humanity in all of its glory and self-destruction. Part of what continues to make the character such an icon and memorable part of the franchise is Heston's instantly iconic performance, from his hopeful highs to his aggressive, rage-fueled self-preservation. Even with only being a part of two films in the extensive franchise, Taylor is easily the quintessential example of what a human in Planet of the Apes should be.