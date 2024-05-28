Before exploding in the mainstream to become one of the most enduring film franchises in cinema history, Planet of the Apes began with the adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s 1963 sci-fi novel of the same title (known as Monkey Planet in the UK). The release of the original 1968 film, Planet of the Apes, promised a new chapter in the evolving cinematic artistry and post-apocalyptic world and the franchise didn't disappoint. What ensued was a string of critical and commercial hit movies, comics, books, TV shows, and other media. Over 50 years later, Planet of the Apes has retained its relevance among the longest-running American science-fiction film series.

The original Planet of the Apes movie was followed by four sequels, including Escape from the Planet of the Apes and Battle for the Planet of the Apes, released between 1970 and 1973. After a long hiatus, the franchise was revived with a remake of Planet of the Apes in 2001. This was followed by a reboot film series set off by the 2011 release of Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The 2011 reboot series has spawned three sequels, including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, released in 2014 and 2024 respectively. As the Planet of the Apes franchise continues to unfold, discover the rewatchability power of the entries.

10 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Directed by Tim Burton

Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes reboot attempt is not a bad entry in the popular franchise. However, it doesn't hold a candle to the critical success recorded by its predecessors and many fans consider it the worst offering in the franchise. Regardless, the amazing ensemble cast and captivating performances rendered by supporting stars such as Tim Roth (General Thade) and Paul Giamatti (Limbo) make the film a rewatchable piece. Rick Baker's makeup of the apes also received critical acclaim.

Starring Mark Wahlberg as Captain Leo Davidson, the 2001 Planet of the Apes reboot retells the story of an astronaut who crash-lands on a seemingly deserted planet with his crew. The planet turns out to be home to intelligent apes where humans are held as slaves. This remake is the only Planet of the Apes movie that can be skipped in the chronological order of the franchise.

9 'Battle for the Planet of the Apes' (1973)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

For those who value attention to detail, Battle for the Planet of the Apes might not be the best rewatchable piece. The fifth and final entry in the original Planet of the Apes series, the film follows Caesar (Roddy McDowall), the leader of the apes, as he negotiates peace between his community and humans after conquering the earth. This entry didn't meet fans' expectations of the Planet of the Apes franchise, receiving mostly negative reviews from critics and viewers.

With a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.4 on IMDb, Battle for the Planet of the Apes has the poorest critical review in the franchise. For what it's worth, the film was a low-budget project with little effort put into the production. The ape masks in the background are so carelessly worn you can easily see the human faces through the eye holes. Clearly, the back-to-back releases of the Planet of the Apes movies took a toll on the costumes.

8 'Beneath the Planet of the Apes' (1970)

Directed by Ted Post

From a screenplay by Paul Dehn, Beneath the Planet of the Apes is the direct sequel to the 1968 original film in the franchise. Starring James Franciscus as Brent, Kim Hunter as Zira, and Linda Harrison as Nova, this installment chronicles the arrival of another spacecraft on the ape planet as Brent launches a search for George Taylor, the main character in the original film played by Charlton Heston.

Released on the heels of a franchise masterpiece, Beneath the Planet of the Apes had big shoes to fill, and it struggled to fit in. The film has a stifling 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 6.0 rating on IMDb. While this installment is a weak contender to its predecessor, it was a box office success, hauling in $19 million against a $2.5 million budget. The commercial success influenced the continuation of the franchise. Nevertheless, critics summarize the film's storytelling as childish.

7 'Conquest of the Planet of the Apes' (1972)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

The second Planet of the Apes movie directed by J. Lee Thompson, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the original film series. The entry stars franchise regular McDowell as Caesar alongside Don Murray as Governor Breck, Ricardo Montalbán as Armando, and Natalie Trundy as Lisa. Set in a world rife with ape slavery, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes chronicles the emergence of Caesar, son of Cornelius and Zira, as he launches a rebellion against the human race.

Like the one after it, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes garnered mixed reviews with a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.1 rating on IMDb. While the film was critically panned for the poor execution of its intriguing storyline, the action-packed bloody revolution that followed Caesar's rebellion makes it a rewatchable piece in the Planet of the Apes franchise. It also recorded minimal box office earnings of $9.7 million against a budget of $1.7 million.

6 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Directed by Matt Reeves

Released as the second installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot effort, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is the eighth film in the franchise. The entry picks up 10 years after the events of its prequel, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, as human survivors of the pandemic struggle to stay alive. The film stars Andy Serkis as Caesar, Toby Kebbell as Koba, Jason Clarke as Malcolm, Gary Oldman as Dreyfus, and Keri Russell as Elie.

Matt Reeves' directorial effort in the film received praise from critics, who also commended the visual effects and cast delivery. As such, the film earned several awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. Overall, the apes' makeup looks real and the heated drama between Caesar and the rebellious Koba makes this Planet of the Apes movie a rewatchable piece. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was also a box office success with earnings pegged at $710.6 million against a $170–235 million budget.

5 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Directed by Wes Ball