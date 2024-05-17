The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes honors Caesar's legacy while forging its own path post-Caesar era.

The absence of Caesar allows for the exploration of new ideologies and challenges his legacy.

New ape characters like Noa provide opportunities to revisit old paths and create conflict, building a unique story.

The newest saga in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ franchise has begun with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which follows Noa (Owen Teague) as he searches for his kidnapped clan and meets a human named Mae (Freya Allan). From the start of production, a key choice had to be made about how Caesar's (Andy Serkis) legacy would be handled. There were ideas to set the film around Caesar's son, Cornelius, yet director Wes Ball did not feel this was right for the story he wanted to tell. Ball wanted to "get some distance" between his story and those of the previous trilogy that ended with Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes.

Yet Ball's new chapter in the 'Planet of the Apes' lore does not ignore the past, nor does Kingdom do what Disney's 'Star Wars' films did in clinging on to old characters. It was brave and moved on from the past to build from its "very strong roots" as Wes Ball described. This allows Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to find its own path, not restricted but rather guided by the character of Caesar. It also means that the character of Caesar becomes infinitely more interesting as audiences now get to see his ideas being tested without him there to prevent any manipulation of his ideology. It is exactly because of Caesar’s absence that this reboot will succeed because audiences have become Caesar, seeing past ideas they agreed with being misunderstood in front of their eyes.

Caesar Is Gone But Not Forgotten in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

The opening scene of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is Caesar's funeral. His body is lifted onto a pyre and set alight, and as his ashes fly into the air, the apes signal their respect by bowing their heads and raising their arms. The message is clear that this new chapter is not about Caesar, but he is not forgotten. In showing his ashes flowing into the air, audiences are made aware that Caesar is now, in a way, omnipresent. This is seen in how Noa must decide between the two sides of Caesar's ideology. Proximus' (Kevin Durand) aggressive stance and Raka's (Peter Macon) mostly pacifist interpretation. Caesar's ideas have lingered whilst his body has withered and provide the framework within which Kingdom operates. Noa decides that Proximus' law is wrong but he also doesn't follow Raka's teachings completely, deciding to make his own pathway. This signals that this new trilogy will not be a retreading of previous stories but forge its own path, but this can only be done once old paths have been walked again first.

Kingdom is able to introduce wholly new characters and let them breathe and exist within the new story. There have been complaints that Noa is a character that lacks depth. However, there is an argument that he needs to be at least somewhat of a blank canvas so that audiences get to see someone be introduced to Caesar's ideology, even bastardized versions of it, and then pick a side. Noa becomes a deeper character as the film progresses, and by the end, his conflicted alliance with Mae teases potential stories about the continued war between ape and human. In a way, this is similar to Caesar's arc in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and his developing intelligence and ideology that, by the end, sees him say goodbye to a human whom he now may have a somewhat conflicted relationship with. Caesar may be gone, but his impact on the entire world in Kingdom and even in Noa's arc is obvious.

Caesar's Absence in 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Makes Him A More Interesting Character

By the time of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Caesar has now reached a god-like status in the world, with Raka and Proximus living by his commandments and invoking his name. This makes Caesar's ideology one that can be challenged, as Noa does in forging his own path. And Caesar's words can be manipulated without him there to stop this from happening. The apes of Kingdom don't know the origin of some of the things they repeat.

Actions that led to Koba (Toby Kebbell) starting a war between apes and humans, as well as Caesar's laws that are recited in Kingdom. "Ape shall not kill ape" and "apes together strong" both ring as words from a bygone era. If Caesar was in these new films, we would expect him to win, to overcome whatever flaw he may have or mistake he made, and prove himself. However, since he is not here, that cannot happen and viewers are only left with the what-ifs as the future generation of apes repeat his rhetoric for their own gain. The new films may not be about Caesar, but they certainly will make for fascinating re-watches of Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves' trilogy, as audiences will be able to dissect the actions of Caesar even further now they know what the long-term consequences are.

Whilst Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes may not be receiving as high praise as previous films in this franchise, Kingdom certainly takes the proper steps to creating its own story whilst not forgetting Caesar's legacy. Without Caesar, these new films will be able to create new ideologies and will only increase the love for the previous trilogy. It may take a sequel or two, but in time, the decision to move on from Caesar could end up being one of the bravest and best decisions for this franchise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in U.S. theatres now.

