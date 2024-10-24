This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiered earlier this year and was a smash hit, earning nearly $400 million at the box office while also registering scores of 80% and 77% from critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone has been curious to see if 20th Century Studios would give the 2024 sequel another trilogy like the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy starring Andy Serkis, and today, executive Steve Asbell delivered the update everyone has been waiting for. During a recent sit down with THR, Asbell revealed that another Planet of the Apes movie is in development and will release in 2027. He didn't release any further details about the project, but it's safe to assume that it will be a direct sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague in the lead role of Noa, and also brought in Witcher veteran Freya Allan to play Nova / Mae, one of the primary human characters in a world ruled by apes. Kevin Durand, best known for playing Fred Dukes or Blob in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, plays the antagonist Proximus Ceasar, a brutal leader who disguises his violence under acts of reason. William H. Macy, famous for playing Little Bill in Boogie Nights and also for playing Frank Gallagher in Shameless, was also tapped for a role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; he plays Trevathan, Ceasar's human advisor. Other cast members include Peter Macon as Raka, Eka Darville as Sylva, Travis Jeffery as Anaya, and Lydia Peckham as Soona.

Who Directed ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’?

Image via 20th Century

Wes Ball directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with a script from Josh Freidman. Ball is best known for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy, and he made his directorial debut on the first film in 2014 that stars Dylan O'Brien and Will Poulter. He then helmed both the 2015 and 2018 follow-ups before directing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earlier this year. Ball has also been tapped to direct the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, one of the most beloved video game franchises ever.

The next Planet of the Apes movie will be released in 2027, but few details are available at this time. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu.

