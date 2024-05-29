The Planet of the Apes film series continues to be a dominating force in cinema today. Following the recent box office milestone of The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, nothing can stop this juggernaut sci-fi action franchise as it keeps churning out one incredible installment after another. In a thrilling franchise with a complex story, jaw-dropping effects, and gripping performances, its most outstanding achievement was creating some genuinely remarkable villains.

The antagonists take center stage in The Planet of the Apes franchise. These sinister baddies, whether human, ape or something else, are integral to the story and grace every moment of screen time with their menacing personalities. They're wicked, monstrous, and even sometimes terrifying. The franchise isn't short on memorable villains, and some truly stand out more than others as the meanest of the mean. From a frightening doomsday cult to a vengeful Bonobo, here are the ten best villains from The Planet of the Apes movies.

10 The Mutants

Appeared in 'Beneath the Planet of the Apes' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Mutants were a subterranean religious death cult deformed and mutated over generations by the radioactive fallout after humanity's destruction. Forced by the apes to live in the decaying underground ruins of the old world, over time, they developed a unique intellect and telekinetic abilities to use against their enemies and anyone who interfered as they awaited the impending detonation of an armed nuclear missile they had in their possession.

Appearing in, admittedly, one of the weaker entries of the original film saga, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, The Mutants were undoubtedly some of the movie's most definite highlights. Decked out in eerie white clocks with frightening mutated appearances and blank expressions, these sinister zealots were unwavering in their doomsday beliefs, culminating in a violent confrontation with the Apes and surviving humans that ultimately led to their missile going off and causing Earth's destruction once again.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy

The sole survivor of an interplanetary rescue mission searches for the only survivor of the previous expedition. He discovers a planet ruled by apes and an underground city run by telepathic humans.

9 Governor Beck (Don Murray)

Appeared in 'Conquest of the Planet of the Apes' (1972)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The sadistic, tyrannical Governor Beck (Don Murray) from Conquest of the Planet of the Apes is undoubtedly the most underrated villain of the original franchise. A brutal authoritarian with no remorse and a lust for control, he ruled over the dystopian Central City, enslaving thousands of apes to work in horrible conditions and squandering any threats to his authority.

Beck's monstrous actions helped set the stage for the original ape uprising. He tormented, imprisoned, and murdered countless apes at his disposal until he ultimately met his match when facing up against the highly intelligent and evolved ape leader Caesar (Roddy McDowall). While he's vastly overshadowed by other more compelling antagonists that came before and after him, Governor Beck is still an effective and noticeable villain who perfectly embodies the franchise's dark themes of humanity creating its downfall.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

WATCH ON HULU

8 General Ursus (James Gregory)

Appeared in 'Beneath the Planet of the Apes' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Military leaders make up some of the best villains in The Planet of the Apes franchise. Though only appearing briefly in Beath the Planet of the Apes, the ambitious Gorilla General Ursus (James Gregory) made a remarkable impact. As commander of the military of Ape City, his quest for total ape dominance over the world led him to a brutal conquest in which no humans were safe.

Ursus was incredibly bold in his mission to maintain the apes' control over the Earth. Harboring a burning disdain for humanity, he felt that they were a danger that had to be exterminated and sought the power to do so. When he led his forces into the forbidden zone to wipe out the last pockets of human threats, his recklessness and willingness to go headfirst into a bloody conflict proved his downfall and the fall of the apes as he unintentionally caused a nuclear explosion to occur. Ursus was blinded by power and his overconfidence, not realizing his malicious actions and desperate need for control, ultimately, losing everything.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

The sole survivor of an interplanetary rescue mission searches for the only survivor of the previous expedition. He discovers a planet ruled by apes and an underground city run by telepathic humans. Release Date April 23, 1970 Director Ted Post Cast James Franciscus , Kim Hunter , Maurice Evans , Linda Harrison , Paul Richards , Victor Buono Runtime 95

WATCH ON HULU

7 General Thade (Tim Roth)

Appeared in 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The cunning and ruthless Chimpanzee General Thade (Tim Roth) was exceptionally known for his cruelty. He was a violent warlord, steadfast in his quest for dominance and respect. As the descendant of a long line of human-hating apes, he developed a distinct hatred for the former dominant species and sought the power and authority needed to exterminate them once and for all.

While Tim Burton's 2001 Planet of the Apes reboot has fans divided on its quality, most would agree that the brilliant make-up effects and Tim Roth's gloriously memorable performance as Thade were the film's greatest aspects. Thade is a purely entertaining antagonist, wasting no screen time as he dominates each of his scenes with his menacing presence. He's violent, wildly unpredictable, and incredibly relentless in his pursuit of wiping out humanity. While he comes across as over-the-top and even quite unintentionally ridiculous at certain moments, Thade is a villain who excels in many ways and can't fail to entertain viewers.

WATCH ON HULU

6 Dr. Otto Hasslein (Eric Braeden)

Appeared in 'Escape from the Planet of the Apes' (1971)

Image via 20th Century Studios

After Earth's destruction at the end of the previous film, three surviving apes escaped into space, where they unintentionally traveled back to Earth during a time when humans were still the dominant species. After adjusting to this new society, they soon became acquainted with the brilliant physicist and presidential advisor, Dr. Otto Hasslein (Eric Braeden), who at first appeared as an ally but slowly revealed a much more sinister side once he realized the apes could pose a severe threat to humanity.

Escape from the Planet of the Apes is often seen as a game changer for the Planet of the Apes franchise. With a talented cast, thought-provoking themes, and a heartbreaking finale, it's a standout sequel that gets elevated thanks to an exciting villain performance by German-American actor Eric Braeden. Dr. Hasslein is a rational but cold-hearted antagonist who commits awful deeds for what he perceives to be for the benefit of humanity. He became fully aware of the dark fate that awaited his species and was willing to sacrifice innocent apes, including one of their newborn children, to prevent it. He's a unique villain with justifiable motives.

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) After escaping a catastrophic future, three intelligent apes land in present-day America, challenging the perceptions of the human inhabitants they meet. As the apes struggle to survive in a society that grows increasingly hostile, they uncover dark secrets about the past and the potential future that could alter the course of both species forever. Release Date May 26, 1971 Director Don Taylor Cast Roddy McDowall , Kim Hunter , Sal Mineo , Ricardo Montalban Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

WATCH ON HULU

5 Steven Jacobs (David Oyelowo)

Appeared in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Steven Jacobs (David Oyelowo) was an arrogant, ambitious CEO who unintentionally became the catalyst for humanity's destruction. As the head of Gen-Sys Laboratories before the fall of civilization, he showed no remorse for using ape test subjects in his dangerous genetic experiments for financial gain. His greed ultimately led to his company creating the highly unstable "ALZ-13" virus, which not only led to the rise of intelligent apes but also the creation of a worldwide pandemic that wiped out most of the population.

Jacobs is the embodiment of humanity's worst tendencies: a sleazy, power-hungry, and naive corporate executive whose selfishness leads to the deaths of countless others. He sets in motion the main events of the modern franchise, a terrible legacy that continues with each passing sequel. Though, admittedly, not as compelling or memorable as some other shining antagonists from this reboot series, Jacobs is still an integral and necessary villain to the franchise, one whose actions still echo as the movies go on.

WATCH ON HULU

4 Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand)

Appeared in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Image via 20th Century

The most recent antagonist of the franchise is also its most striking. Played wondrously with depth and intensity by talented Canadian actor Kevin Durand, fresh off his early 2024 success of Abigail, Proximus Caesar was a glory-seeking tyrant who aimed to secure the apes' dominance over the world. As the lord over his vast kingdom, he used his influence and the twisted words of his incredible ape predecessor, Caesar (Andy Serkis), to build an empire powerful enough to overtake the last intelligent remnants of humanity.

A ruthless and highly intelligent bonobo, Proximus was more than just a run-of-the-mills movie antagonist. He was complex, willing to use violence and intimidation when necessary, but capable of reason and understanding to convince his subjects of his world views. He admired humans, respected their achievements and history, and attempted to adapt and become more like them. Had he not been thwarted in the end, his goals of gaining advanced human technology would have seen him become the dominant ruler of earth, an achievement that no big bad in the Planet of the Apes franchise has ever come close to.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is currently in theaters

3 Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans)

Appeared in 'Planet of the Apes' (1968) & 'Beneath the Planet of the Apes' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Appearing as the first major big bad of the original saga, the conniving and corrupt Orangutan Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans) set the mark for greater Planet of the Apes villains to achieve. As Minister of Science of the Ape Society, he helped carry out the experimentation and enslavement of the remaining human population of Earth, fearing their violent nature would inevitably destroy themselves and the planet if they were to ever come to power again.

Cold-hearted, remorseless, and incredibly devious, Dr. Zaius was willing to commit all sorts of despicable deeds, all for the greater good of his species. He was stern in his belief that humans were the biggest threat to apes, knowing full well of their dark history and penitent for destruction. In many ways, he was right, as evident in the bleak, unexpectedly dark ending of Beneath the Planet of the Apes, which saw Earth's destruction once again. He was a complex antagonist with justifiable motives but unwavering and ruthless in his hatred against humanity, even willing to exterminate them without a second thought. He's easily the best villain of the original franchise.

Planet of the Apes (1968) An astronaut crew crash-lands on a planet where highly intelligent non-human ape species are dominant and humans are enslaved. Release Date April 3, 1968 Director Franklin J. Schaffner Cast Charlton Heston , Roddy McDowall , Kim Hunter , Maurice Evans Runtime 112 Minutes

WATCH ON HULU

2 J. Wesley McCullough, a.k.a The Colonel (Woody Harrelson)

Appeared in 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Arguably the darkest entry of the entire franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes saw the bleak conclusion to Caesar's palpable story arc, complete with heartbreaking moments and emotional tension. In a truly incredible performance by Woody Harrelson, he plays the tragic US Colonel J. Wesley McCullough, a ruthless commander who leads an army of soldiers in a vicious battle against the apes in what he perceives to be humanity's "Holy War." Lethal, relentless, and incredibly unhinged, his most despicable act was coldly murdering Caesar's wife and son, pushing the once compassionate ape down a dark path of revenge.

There's something incredibly remarkable and unique about a villain who genuinely believes he is the hero of the story. The Colonel felt justified in his violent war, knowing that the virus that almost wiped out the human race was not only making apes the dominant species but also slowly stripping humanity of what makes them human. Even after his demise, his motives leave a lingering question in the back of viewers' minds about whether he was right or wrong in that the apes need to be eliminated for humanity to survive. Whether audiences despise him or understand him, The Colonel is easily one of the franchise's most compelling antagonists, one that stays with the viewers long after the credits roll.

WATCH ON HULU

1 Koba (Christopher Gordon and Toby Kebbell)

Appeared in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011) & 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

No other Planet of the Apes antagonist can rival or even match the intensity and sheer villainy of Koba (Christopher Gordon and Toby Kebbell). Briefly appearing in Rise of the Planet of the Apes before playing a significant part in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, this tragic bonobo was a tortured soul psychically and emotionally scared from years of abuse by human caretakers before gaining his intelligence and escaping. Harboring an intense hatred for his former oppressors, Koba's desire to wipe out humanity led him down a destructive path where neither humans nor apes were safe from his wrath.

Koba was the perfect foil to the modern franchise's main protagonist, Caesar. While Caesar learned love and compassion from his time among humans, Koba only knew suffering and fear. It's easy to feel sympathy for this heartbreaking villain, and though he commits terrible acts like betraying Caesar and starting a war, the audience understands where he's coming from and why he's filled with so much rage. He's undoubtedly the definitive antagonist of the franchise, a terrifying and tragic character who encompasses the best quality aspects of the Planet of the Apes films.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes A fragile peace is tested between a growing nation of genetically evolved apes, led by Caesar, and a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. Their precarious truce is on the brink of collapsing as both sides are brought to the edge of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth's dominant species. Release Date July 11, 2014 Director Matt Reeves Cast Gary Oldman , Keri Russell , Andy Serkis , Jason Clarke Runtime 130 Minutes

WATCH ON HULU

NEXT: 10 Movies to Watch if You Liked 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'