The Big Picture The Planet of the Apes franchise is diverse and includes movies, shows, and novels spanning various genres and tones.

The cancelled sequel Planet of the Men would have taken a darker, reflective turn, focusing on human-ape power dynamics.

The proposed ending for Planet of the Men was set to be the bleakest in the franchise, depicting a tragic fate for iconic characters.

The Planet of the Apes franchise is much more than just a simple, streamlined science fiction series. There are the five original movies, the short-lived '70s TV show, Tim Burton's disgraced 2001 remake, video games, comic books, novels, and, most recently, the acclaimed reboot series that has been running strong since 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Burton's remake should be avoided at all costs, but, by and large, this franchise has a pretty solid batting average — especially when you consider that it's been churning out various releases for decades.

For every Apes movie that we do actually have, there are a number of strays that we've had to miss out on. Many of these cancelled pictures have enticed fans' imaginations for years. Sure, the all-but-filmed Peter Jackson epic and the James Cameron-produced reboot from the '90s both leave audiences longing for them. That said, as great as those movies would have been, you have to go all the way back to the '60s to find the most fascinating ill-fated sequel of them all. Planet of the Men was written by Pierre Boulle, the author of the original novel, and would have followed up the first film in a darker and more thematically dense fashion than any other Apes film that came in its wake. Charlton Heston would have returned as George Taylor, and the story would have found the humans taking control of the Ape City. There, the apes would be locked in cages, where they would slowly devolve and turn into shells of what they once were before. It appears as though the promise of kick-ass battle scenes and a powerful ending weren't enough to keep this film on track... until recently. Without being able to promise anything, it seems as though Planet of the Men might be closer to reality than ever before.

Planet of the Apes (1968) An astronaut crew crash-lands on a planet where highly intelligent non-human ape species are dominant and humans are enslaved. Release Date April 3, 1968 Director Franklin J. Schaffner Cast Charlton Heston , Roddy McDowall , Kim Hunter , Maurice Evans Runtime 112 Minutes

'Planet of the Apes' is the Definitive Thought-Provoking-Yet-Entertaining Piece of 1960s Science Fiction

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Planet of the Apes couldn't have come at a more perfect moment. The '60s wasn't just a hotbed for generally socially relevant tales, it was a golden age for fusing the cultural hivemind with heightened genre storytelling. Just as the decade was gearing up to close out, Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans) and the gang made their big screen debut, giving us what could be the definitive '60s philosophical science fiction blend. The film follows Taylor (Heston), an astronaut who crash lands on a distant planet that is inhabited by highly intelligent apes. With analogies covering racial conflict, slavery, and civil rights, all swept up in one of the most Rod Serling screenplays that the man himself ever wrote, you've got a dense as hell science fiction epic that will continue to be revisited for years and years to come.p

Apes was an instant box office and critical success. So, of course, 20th Century Fox would immediately begin looking for material for a sequel. Instead of going back to Serling to pen a new story, Fox went back to the source with Pierre Boulle. After all, this was the man who came up with this whole idea, so why not bring him on to figure out what happens next?

'Planet of the Men' Would Have Taken a Darker Reflective Turn

Close

Instead of taking a conventional sequel approach, Boulle took the Apes world in a much darker direction. We don't know every last detail about the author's conceived follow-up, blessed with the ominous title Planet of the Men. That said, what we do know promises what would have been one of the more interesting turns in the franchise. Boulle's planned story took place over two-and-a-half decades and would have seen the return of numerous classic characters. Taylor was set to lead a rebellion of humans against the apes. This would have seen him initially teaching his fellow humans how to speak and take care of themselves, but would eventually find the revolution overthrowing their overlords at the Ape City. After taking control of the metropolis, Taylor would call for the apes to be caged and forced to entertain the humans. With that, the interspecies power dynamics wouldn't have been the only thing changing, but the apes were also detailed to have devolved into less intelligent, more violent creatures than they had grown to become.

Okay, so this sounds par for the course for a sequel. Seems as though we were promised some rollicking and action-packed set pieces with the taking of the Ape City, we might have gotten an inspiring montage or two of Taylor rallying up the humans, and certainly had a happy ending for the rebellion on our hands. Well, if you read all of this at a surface level, then it would definitely seem to be an entertaining, gonzo, sci-fi sequel. The real point being made here is that just when the humans could have been the "bigger man," they end up just switching places with the apes and enslaving them.

The Ending of 'Planet of the Men' Would've Been the Bleakest in the Franchise

Image via 20th Century Fox

Planet of the Men was set to drag our emotions through the ringer all the way up until the end. The film would have closed out with Dr. Zaius locked up in a circus and struggling to say his own name. Zaius is one of the most iconic and likable characters in the entire Apes franchise, so to see him at the beginning of completely losing himself would have been a huge blow. Most genre franchises end their big-budget extravaganzas with a bang, but Men's small whimper speaks louder than anything else could have.

Despite Boulle's greatest efforts, 20th Century Fox ended up going forward with Beneath the Planet of the Apes. That film did end up going with a loud, noisy ending in which the planet is blown up by an atom bomb. While that kicks ass just on the merit of being an insane ending, it doesn't hold a candle to Dr. Zaius's final moments in Planet of the Men. The differences between these two final moments couldn't be any more indicative of the kinds of stories that are told in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Sometimes these movies are as mainstream and popcorn-flavored as they get. Other times, they rip out our hearts and blow our minds with the sophisticated waxings of our hottest screenwriters. Any way you roll it, it's always good going back to our favorite monkey planet — we all just happen to have our reasons for visiting.

Recent news has made it so that fans might not have to hold their breath much longer to see Boulle's planned follow-up. In February 2022, producers Uri Singer and Aimee Peyronnet acquired the rights to the screenplay for Planet of the Men. The plan isn't to merge it with the recent reboot's timeline, but rather, to take Men to the small screen. Things have remained quiet on that front, but one thing is for sure — we'll all be there to cry over Dr. Zaius as soon as they let us. Bring it on, you cowards!

Planet of the Apes is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu