Few films have mastered the art of terrifying an audience as expertly as Alien. Directed by Ridley Scott, for more than 40 years this story of a space crew fleeing from the titular monster has unnerved viewers; it strikes the perfect balance of visceral bloodshed and creeping dread to make every scene terrifying for all. It's a true marvel in the genre that excels in ways that most horror movies can only dream of — and anyone who enjoys it absolutely has to watch Mario Bava's Planet of the Vampires.

Despite coming out more than a decade before, it bears a shocking resemblance to Scott's classic, following a group of space-travelers who find themselves at the mercy of a homicidal alien race after landing on a strange planet. It thrives in all the same ways as Alien, yet manages to go even further than that seminal project. Planet of the Vampires merges the fear of the unknown with a grave distrust in those closest to you, preying on viewers' terror of never truly knowing the people around them, as its characters question who's an ally and who's a cadaver being puppeteered by insidious extraterrestrials. It's a cult classic that deserves much more attention than it has received, and it's a must-watch for any Alien fan.

You Don’t Want To Visit ‘Planet of the Vampires’

Image via Italian International Film

While science fiction is one of the most popular genres today, few films from the 1960s approached the medium with as much nuance as Planet of the Vampires. It follows a pair of interplanetary expedition ships who, after receiving a mysterious request for aid from an unexplored planet, decide to descend upon its misty surface and search for survivors. Led by the valiant Captain Markary (Barry Sullivan), one crew begins to search...only to stumble upon a mass grave of dead explorers and the realization that damage to their ship means escape is impossible. As they try to fix their vessel and search for the murderer, they learn the truth: the planet is inhabited by a race of intangible beings who have been killing, then possessing anyone who lands on their planet. What follows is a startlingly unnerving film, with the aliens' body-hopping nature leaving both the main cast and viewers nervous about who is real and who is a meat puppet just waiting for a chance to strike. It crescendos into a truly shocking ending, one that not only punctuates the melancholic horror of the entire film but subverts so much of that time's cinematic conventions.

It'd be easy for modern horror fans to immediately dismiss Planet of the Vampires as, while the fears it utilizes are ageless, it's clearly a film of its time. From the often schlocky acting to the wild costuming and set design, audiences used to flashy gore or 'elevated' horror might be turned off by this sensationalized fear. But they'd be doing themselves a disservice; Planet of the Vampires stands apart from its contemporaries by using the 60s' often laughable set design to its advantage, crafting a visually stunning world both within their ship and on the planet for viewers to get lost in. This, combined with the genuine acting, makes it an easy film to become engrossed in — and makes it so much scarier once the bodies start piling up.

While lacking rampant bloodshed, the film capitalizes on the horror of emotion, offering a resonant portrayal of grief as these people watch their friends die, only to transition into confused terror as they watch their corpses rise again to attack. It's an unnerving mixture of Alien and another classic, The Thing, merging not only the fear of some creature preying on humans but people's inherent distrust of one another to create an anxiety-inducing experience throughout. It's a subtle dread that grows worse and worse as Planet of the Vampires goes on, one that strips away any hope that the characters (and the audience) may have, before culminating in an unsettling ending that nobody, especially optimistic viewers in 1965 used to watching the good guys win, could ever expect.

Just Kidding… Please Come Visit the ‘Planet of the Vampires’