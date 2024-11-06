Sunrise is prominently known for iconic anime such as Cowboy Bebop and Gundam, but the studio is also acclaimed for putting out one of the best-written sci-fi dramas of all time! October 15, 2024, marked the first North American exposure and global release of Makoto Yukimura's cult classic anime adaptation Planetes. Crunchyroll has now added the holy grail of science fiction to its library, sparking celebration and new attention to the forgotten show that redefined the space genre.

Unlike the typical narrative in space — often featuring larger-than-life battles or alien encounters — Planetes takes a grounded, realistic approach to the cosmos. Airing in 2003 and set in the year 2075, the series follows members of the “Debris Section” on DS-12 Toy Box as they carry out the dangerous, thankless task of clearing space junk orbiting Earth. The 26-episode anime has earned a devoted following over the years for tackling "blue-collar" themes with romance, humor, and psychological depth. With an exclusive Blu-ray edition launching on November 5, fans can get lost in the stars once again by rejoicing in the brilliance of Planetes.

'Planetes' Is a Blue Collar Story of the Humanistic Lives of Space Debris Collectors

By focusing on the external and internal challenges that space poses for ordinary people, Yukimura's Planetes holds a unique place in anime history. One of anime's most defining features is its commitment to portraying space with the working class! In contrast to Vinland Saga's pacifist adventure, Planetes is set in 2075 and follows the lives of the “Debris Section” of the Technora Corporation. The team, often nicknamed "Half Section" due to its lack of funding and low status, is tasked with removing dangerous space debris from Earth’s orbit. Although it’s an unglamorous job, their work is essential to the safety of other space missions.

The plot centers on Ai Tanabe (Satsuki Yukino), a rookie recruit who believes in the power of love and teamwork, and Hachirota "Hachimaki" Hoshino (Kazunari Tanaka), a jaded and ambitious debris collector who dreams of owning his own spaceship. As they navigate the physical and emotional challenges of their job, they confront issues like loneliness, fear, and existential questions about their purpose in space. Other key characters include Fee Carmichael (Ai Orikasa), the chain-smoking section manager who cares deeply about environmental problems, and Yuri Mihairokov (Takehito Koyasu), a calm, thoughtful astronaut haunted by the loss of his wife in a space accident. Together, they deal with corporate bureaucracy and office romance all while facing personal growth and the struggles that come with life in orbit.

Instead of centering on elite astronauts or daring explorers, Planetes puts the spotlight on an often-overlooked aspect of space: the maintenance workers. This focus on the blue-collar heroes of space offers a refreshing perspective that is rarely explored in the sci-fi genre. By depicting the lives of everyday workers, each character brings a unique perspective and motivation to the job, from Hachimaki’s dream of owning his own spaceship to Fee’s fierce dedication to her family and underappreciated job. For Hachimaki, he is mostly driven by ambition and a desire to make a name for himself, yet his journey as a debris collector forces him to confront his worst fears. His arc, which includes a profound existential crisis, explores what it truly means to find direction in life.

Planetes doesn’t just ask what it takes to balance work and private life, but what triggers people to explore it! In doing so, the anime is given a slice-of-life feel rather than high-stakes heroics. Moreso, the show dazzles twice as brightly because of its interactive setting and forward-thinking art style.

'Planetes' Art Style Focuses on the Authenticity of a Space World in 2075

The visual style of Planetes further reinforces its realistic tone with an art style that prioritizes authenticity in an imaginary 2075. The designs of spacecraft, space suits, and stations are grounded in current technology, lending a sense of believability to the series’ depiction of space. The animators took care to represent the effects of zero gravity accurately, with characters floating, maneuvering carefully, and using handholds and tethers. This attention to technical detail adds to the show’s immersive quality, allowing the viewer to escape through the open society of Technora Corporation firsthand.

Directed by Gorō Taniguchi, author Yukimura's imagination blooms in full circle. What makes Planetes feel so alive is that it depicts a futuristic world where humans can be born and live on the moon (these types are called Lunarians), who operate like any ordinary person. The show backs up the possibility of this bizarre community by creatively showing space workers going about everyday business like shopping, hanging out at cafés, and even renting a motel for a private rendezvous. Just like the characters, the lived-in concept is well fleshed out to a convincing scale, which makes the show much more addicting.

Sound design also plays a crucial role in Planetes, with silent scenes capturing the eeriness of the vacuum of space and moments of intense quiet emphasizing the isolation the characters feel. Combined with the evocative music score composed by Kōtarō Nakagawa, this careful sound design brings a cinematic aesthetic to the series that can rival the allure of Cowboy Bebop's space background.

As a Cult Classic, 'Planetes' Also Tackles Environmental Issues and Corporate Exploitation

If you thought Planetes couldn't get any deeper, think again. Sunrise's underrated classic highlights the environmental impact of human activity. The duty of the Toy Box employees is a clear allegory for pollution on Earth, emphasizing humanity’s tendency to neglect ecological responsibility. By tackling this subject, Planetes calls for the need of eco-friendly practices even beyond our planet, reminding us that our actions have consequences, no matter where we go.

Planetes also examines issues of class disparity and corporate exploitation in space exploration. In the anime, space travel is largely controlled by powerful corporations and wealthy nations, leaving poorer countries and individuals at a disadvantage. This unequal distribution of resources is evident in the Debris Section’s limited funding and the dismissive attitude toward its workers. By exploring the socio-economic inequalities of its fictional workspace, Planetes offers a commentary on the real-world challenges of globalization and corporate power. These themes make the anime relevant, reflecting real concerns about opportunity in a future where space is the new frontier.

Most importantly, the critical success of Makoto Yukimura's Planetes has become a beloved cult classic and a sci-fi darling rooted in love. Its realistic approach, focusing on blue-collar workers, and exploration of ethical and existential questions helped pave the way for other sci-fi works that emphasize the human condition. The anime demonstrates that stories set in space can instead find beauty and meaning in the everyday struggles and dreams of ordinary people. For fans of moving storytelling, Planetes' comeback on Crunchyroll and Blu-ray is an incredible honor for such a heartwarming journey that redefined what science fiction anime can achieve.

Planetes is available to stream on Crunchyroll now!

