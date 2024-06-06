The Big Picture Plankton: The Movie will explore the origin story of the infamous SpongeBob SquarePants villain on Netflix in 2025

Netflix and Nickelodeon's partnership is delivering more spin-offs, including Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

See the first image from Plankton: The Movie below.

With Hollywood comfortable and cozy in its villain era putting out movies like Joker: Folie a Deux and Cruella, it was only a matter of time until one of the meanest and greenest villains ever created got his own movie as well. And now it's officially happening: The SpongeBob SquarePants arch-enemy Plankton (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) is getting his own animated adventure, and fans will get to see it on Netflix. Plankton: The Movie will hit the streamer's catalog in 2025.

The movie is part of a partnership between Netflix and Nickelodeon that saw some big titles spin-off from the franchise. One of them is Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, which is also coming fans' way soon. The projects further explore the potential of secondary characters in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise – an excellent idea when you consider that many of them have become fan favorites throughout the years.

Ever since SpongeBob SquarePants first premiered, Plankton has been dead-set on finding the secret recipe for the Krusty Krab burger – the most popular snack in Bikini Bottom. This has led Plankton to idealize countless ambitious plans, and he's been a major villain in SpongeBob SquarePants movies as well. Now, Plankton will get to have his own story told and maybe even earn a bit of sympathy from the public once we get to see what his day-to-day activities are like.

What Is the Story of 'Plankton: The Movie?'

For now, Netflix is keeping details for Plankton: The Movie under wraps, but considering the nonsense aspects and the satirical nature of previous SpongeBob SquarePants movies, it's safe to assume that those elements will also be featured in the Plankton adventure. There's also a good chance that we'll see the character's origin story and further understand his motivations – beyond profit – to be so obsessed with the Krusty Krab burger recipe.

Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Rodger Bumpass will bring their vocal talents to the film directed by Dave Needham. The story comes from Plankton voice actor himself, Mr. Lawrence, who penned the script with Kaz and Chris Viscardi. The film will also feature original songs by Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Bob Mothersbaugh.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation Seasons 14

