The Complete Edition of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was released today on the Nintendo Switch, allowing the game to be played anywhere with Nintendo’s console portability. Besides including all previous released post-launch content, Switch’s Complete Edition will also allow the player to aim using the motion controls of the console and include touch-screen interaction, giving players something new in exchange for the late release.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville had been previously released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2019. This is the third game in the Garden Warfare spin-off of the main Plants vs. Zombies franchise, which replaced the tower defense mechanics with a third-person shooter focused on the multiplayer experience. As with previous Garden Warfare titles, Battle for Neighborville lets the player choose between two main factions, Plants or Zombies, and engage in combat in both cooperative and competitive modes.

In competitive mode, matches can be set for up to 16 players in teams of 8 vs 8. Cooperative mode, on the other hand, can be played by a single player, but is developed around the concept of multiple players getting together to defeat hordes of enemies and dangerous bosses. Multiplayer is available offline, or online for subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Plants vs. Zombies was originally developed by independent studio PopCap Games, and released as a tower defense strategy game in which the player had to use powered plants to stop a zombie invasion. The huge success of the game attracted the attention of AAA company EA, who bought PopCap Games in 2011. This process led to the firing of dozens of employees at the studio, including the original game’s designer, George Fan. Since the acquisition, EA led the Plants vs. Zombies franchise to focus on mobile and social titles, a decision that led to the creation of the Garden Warfare spin-off.

