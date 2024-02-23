The Big Picture Plasma’s theater background sets her apart on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 with two Maxi Challenge wins.

Plasma’s knowledge of musical theater aids her in shining during acting challenges and live performances.

Theater queens from Drag Race have proven successful on and off Broadway, demonstrating the impact of drag in theater.

As the cast's youngest contestant, Plasma has proven that she can sing, dance, and act circles around most of the other queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. Known for her mid-century style and theatrical approach to drag, Plasma is helping bridge the gap between generations. Even with bigger front-runners currently in the pack, she has her eye on the crown. Should she not win the title at the end of the reality competition series, Broadway may be calling sooner than she thinks! It's time to give praise to the season's token theater queen!

In its sweet 16th American season, RuPaul's Drag Race has introduced the world to hundreds of drag artists who have brought their stories and their art to the screen. Coming from an array of backgrounds and experiences, the beauty of Drag Race stems from the talent that the contestants share. When it comes to Season 16's Plasma, the vintage Hollywood-inspired drag queen, her wealth of experience in the world of musical theater and knowledge of cinematic references has helped her become one contestant fans have been excited about watching. Plasma has been very clear about her reference points and inspirations, something that is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to drag artists of her generation in the drag scene. The Drag Race generation has very much emulated the products they see on the show. But for some, tapping into their bread and butter has aided in developing their identity. Regardless of fearing being pigeonholed into her mid-century persona, Plasma has owned her brand and has, so far, come out on top!

Plasma Leads in the Sound of Rustic on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Despite one low placement in the season, Plasma has utilized her arsenal of tools to her advantage. On the fourth episode of the season, the queens were tasked to partake in a Saturday Night Live-style acting challenge called "RDR Live." After putting up a fight to play one of the news anchors, Plasma was relegated to a sketch inspired by one of her personal icons, Barbra Streisand. She feared that she was being typecast, but her cast mates, as well as judge Ross Matthews, encouraged her to display what she excels at. And thus, her strong and impeccable performance landed her the victory for the week and a $5,000 prize. Not a bad prize when paying homage to an entertainment legend! The challenge allowed Plasma to display her vocal prowess while showcasing her Barbra-isms.

Even before her memoir was published, Plasma exuded perfect knowledge to achieve success. In the following episode, Plasma was granted the opportunity to use her theater training by leading her girl group through intense choreography. She certainly played into the tropes of teaching choreography to her team like an old-school Broadway choreographer. It may not quite have been "Fosse, Fosse, Fosse," but Plasma proved when she is good at something, she will take center stage. And what better way to take center stage than being the lead in a Rusical!

On the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, the queens got a chance to partake in this season's production of "The Sound of Rusic," a loving parody of The Sound of Music, as well as nods to Hairspray and Sister Act. Unlike the "RDR Live" challenge, Plasma fought and stood her ground to play the role of Mariah, the Maria satrie inspired by pop stars Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. "Wigloose," the Rusical from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, used current social topics as the theme and story. "The Sound of Rusic" was more of a showcase of talent. And in the lead role, Plasma showcased an immense amount of talent. Her grit and tenacity played into a fully realized performance. She took the acting beats instructed by the lip sync and captured every scene she was featured in. Even in her scene with Sapphira Cristal, Plasma knew the perfect give and take as a scene partner. Plasma, who holds a degree in Musical Theatre from the University of Oklahoma, lived out the dream of many theater queens on Drag Race and actually won the challenge, and rightly so. Plasma brought so much light and joy to her performance, not only using perfect technique, but transcending Drag Race itself. How could you not love watching an artist share their craft with so much passion? If her performance was an unofficial audition for Broadway, Plasma would certainly receive a callback.

Plasma's Drive Makes Her Perfect to Cheer For

While the season has featured other queens with theater backgrounds, including Amanda Tori Meating and Q, it's Plasma who has found her footing as the season's theater girl. With glowing reviews from the judges, Plasma is currently tied for the lead, alongside Nymphia Wind, on the season scoreboard with two Maxi Challenge wins. Regardless of what confronts her next, Plasma has proven that she is up for the challenge. She has proven that when she's underestimated, she will display her strengths and prove the naysayers wrong. Often, times this archetype doesn't get a good reputation on RuPaul's Drag Race. They are portrayed as overzealous, sometimes not living up to their hype. But Plasma has yet to have her face crack moment. Her drive, determination, and chutzpah are winning over the fan base by leaps and bounds. Her love for musical theater has gone beyond the program, even producing a quality music video for "Don't Rain on My Parade" in honor of Barbra Streisand. Her prior drag experience may seem a bit green compared to other contestants. But that doesn't matter. It boosts her narrative. She is the underdog story of the season. And no matter how her journey concludes, she is prime for a life after Drag Race. Much like many theater queens that came before her.

Since its inception, drag and theater have often been hand in hand. On the surface, people may expect drag to just be a person putting on a costume, but drag is rooted in so much more. When it comes to theater, especially the world of musical theater, modern drag is highly influenced by the industry with so many artists having a background in the field. RuPaul's Drag Race is a stepping stone for launching careers beyond the show. Not only in the world of drag, but for opportunities to use their drag in the world of theater.

Theater Queens Succeed On and Off 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

When it comes to Broadway, many Drag Race queens have found themselves on the Great White Way. Two-time Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon took the momentum of her success and talent and was cast as Matron "Mama" Morton in the Broadway production of Chicago. Her appearance helped break box office records, which convinced the production to bring her back for another run in the role later this summer. In 2018, Peppermint, the runner-up of Season 9 and cast member of The Traitors Season 2, made her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels, the Go-Go's jukebox musical. Peppermint has continued her acting career on stage and screen, recently performing in A Transparent Musical, based on the Amazon Prime Video series, which is set to open on Broadway sometime in 2024. Broadway is currently represented by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 alum Milan, who now professionally goes by Dwayne Cooper, in the company of Sweeney Todd. Season 15's fan-favorite Marcia Marcia Marcia, who previously appeared in Kinky Boots, will return to Broadway in Cabaret, where they will play the role of Victor, as well as serve as the understudy for Eddie Redmayne's Emcee. Beyond Broadway, many other Drag Race alum have taken the stage in hit productions. Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio appeared in the West End and Los Angeles production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie as Hugo, the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle. Coincidentally, full-time Drag Race judge Michelle Visage appeared in the West End production of the show, though she didn't appear when Bianca Del Rio did. The most recent National Tour of Hairspray featured Season 11's Nina West as Edna Turnblad in a critically acclaimed performance. The draw of seeing a reality star in a musical has helped bring audiences to the theater.

Beyond the mainstream theatrical productions, so many other RuGirls have brought their theater prowess to their post-reality television careers. BenDeLaCreme, of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 and All Stars 3 fame, has self-produced some incredible solo productions as well as touring the country alongside Jinkx Monsoon every Christmas. Both Alexis Michelle, most recently of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, and Ginger Minj, most recently of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, have performed cabarets and concerts paying homage to their theatrical roots. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 co-winner and classically trained singer Monet X Change made her national opera debut in the Minnesota Opera's production of The Daughter of the Regiment. Alaska, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2, has been bringing pop star tribute shows to the stage, as well as writing a musical, appropriately named Drag: The Musical, which will be making its New York Debut in the fall of 2024. The musical featured other alums, including Jujubee and Jan, a professionally trained theater performer. When it comes to drag-based stageworks, Death Drop has had a rotation of RuGirls in the cast, including Courtney Act, the Australian export from Season 6. Another queen who has taken their pen to paper is Season 13's Tina Burner, who has written a musical called Farmyard Follies. Off-Broadway, the cast of Titanique, a musical spoof of the Oscar-winning movie featuring the songbook of Celine Dion, has featured Willam from Season 4 and Rosè from Season 13 in the cast of out of Drag. Olivia Lux, another star of Season 13, has appeared in regional productions of Rent and Kinky Boots. Jackie Cox from Season 12 has been featured in some regional theater and is about to end her run in the Off-Broadway production of Make Me Gorgeous! No matter where the show is, watching these queens live out their dreams can only bring a smile to your face.

Being a theater queen can sometimes be used as a weapon when throwing shade toward another drag queen. But with drag being immensely rooted in the art of drag, those who have the theater in their blood have found success beyond RuPaul's Drag Race. Plasma is defying the odds on Season 16 and reminding viewers that theater belongs in drag. Plasma is the unsung hero of Season 16. A toast to her rise to stardom!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 airs Fridays at 8:00 pm EST on MTV. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.

