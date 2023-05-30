As friends get older, it becomes harder and harder to have fun in the ways they always used to. Responsibilities to family, work, and one's own health take precedence over late nights out and parties. That harsh reality comes directly between Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in the hit new Apple TV+ series Platonic where they play two old best friends who reconnect and throw each other's lives into disarray. Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from the upcoming fourth episode which sees Sylvia (Byrne) try to comfort Will (Rogen) following his divorce by throwing a party, though he's hardly in the mood to talk about the future and everything that gets lost with time.

The clip opens with Sylvia explaining that she threw the party with the best of intentions to help Will move on, but he sees the next chapter as a scary one full of baldness, cancer, and death. Although they're both at the age where change comes rapidly and obligations come before fun, Will wants to recapture the glory days with his old bestie. Sylvia's perspective on fun has changed, though. She's more focused on ensuring her family is having fun and planning enjoyable events for everyone around her, including her loving husband Charlie played by Bros alum Luke Macfarlane. That falls under the umbrella of "unfun" for Will, and he pleads with her to live for herself a bit. With these two back together though, recapturing the fun they had to could have major consequences for both of their lives.

Both Byrne and Rogen are comedy favorites with their own projects under the Apple TV+ fold. Byrne is gearing up to reach the end of her aerobics adventure with Season 3 of the dark dramedy Physical while Rogen is eyeing a new series with his creative partner Evan Goldberg at the streamer. They even played a couple in series co-creator Nick Stoller's Neighbors. Combining their powers on Platonic has resulted in another match made in heaven, earning a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critic score. Collider's own Emily Bernard was equally enamored with the series, giving the show an A and praising it for its mature approach to a relationship that's often relegated to a social taboo.

Who Is Behind Platonic?

Platonic hails from the powerful creative duo of Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Their new series feels like a natural progression from their previous collaboration Friends From College which follows the escapades of a tight-knit group of Harvard alumni who reconnect after years apart and revisit old bonds and old love while juggling everything in their adult lives. Rogen even appeared as a guest star, earning quite a promotion since playing Keegan Michael Key's rival Paul "Party Dog" Dobkin. In an interview with Collider, he described his long-standing friendship with Stoller as part of the reason why he came to the series, offering heavy praise for how he tackles relationship dynamics throughout his projects.

Rounding out the main cast with Rogen, Byrne, and Macfarlane are Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. Recurring cast members who'll appear throughout the series also include Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, and Vinny Thomas.

Platonic Season 1's next episode "Divorce Party" premieres on Apple TV+ on May 31. New episodes drop on the platform every Wednesday. Check out the exclusive clip below.