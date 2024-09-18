This Apple TV+ series is getting a dose of some serious new talent. As the Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne-led comedy Platonic gears up for Season 2, Deadline has announced that three previous Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney will all be joining the series in new recurring roles.

These three actors will be far from new faces to each other. After becoming cast members on Saturday Night Live in the early 2010s, Bryant, Bennett, and Mooney would continue to hone their comedic chops on the SNL stage well into the next decade. Since wrapping up an SNL career with highlights ranging from her appearances as travel expert Carrie Krum to dual portrayals of Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Bryant’s work as the co-creator and main star of the Hulu comedy Shrill has cinched her an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy. Mooney’s recurring SNL roles of Baby Yoda and the terrible comedian Bruce Chandling launched him into films such as No Hard Feelings and his own upcoming directorial debut Y2K. Bennett, who frequently portrayed journalist Jake Tapper during his SNL run, was announced in June to be boarding James Gunn’s Superman as a reporter for the Daily Planet.

While the roles of these three comedians on Season 2 of Platonic are said to be recurring, not much else is known about the characters they will be portraying. Platonic was created by Francesca Delbanco, also responsible for the 2017 comedy Friends from College, and Nicholas Stoller, who rose to fame through his direction of films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) and The Muppets (2011). In addition to featuring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as its main stars, the two actors additionally serve the series as executive producers. After premiering on Apple TV+ in May of 2023, it was renewed for a sophomore season last December.

What is ‘Platonic’ About?

Platonic follows Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as main protagonists Will and Sylvia, former best friends who find themselves reconnecting during a mutual low point in their lives. As the two reunite and once again become closer, they begin to learn from each other and rethink their individual relationships, love lives, and careers. Even as romance is thrown out entirely as an option for these two characters, their relationship forms the foundation for an insightful comedy about adulthood with a strong, heartfelt core.

For many fans, Platonic’s Season 1 finale may have felt like a fairly solid sendoff for the series. But that doesn’t mean there aren't any stories left to tell in the world of this Apple TV+ series. Platonic Season 2 will likely have more to say about all the humorous pitfalls of friendships and adult life — especially with the recent addition of some of comedy’s biggest names.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about Platonic Season 2 and any other SNL alum casting news. Be sure to check out Season 1 of Platonic on Apple TV+ below.

