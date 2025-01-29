It’s been nearly two years since the first season of the Apple TV+ series Platonic got friendly with viewers, and more than a year since the network revealed that the Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller-created series had been renewed for a second season. Since then, updates have been scarce, aside from news back in September that revealed the casting of Saturday Night Live alumni, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney. Thankfully, series star Rose Byrne was happy to drop some additional information about the comedy’s highly-anticipated return while chatting with Collider’s Steve Weintraub over the weekend at The Sundance Film Festival. The pair met up to discuss all things Byrne’s latest feature, the Mary Bronstein-helmed comedy-drama, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, when the Platonic co-lead spilled the tea about how everything was chugging along for the Apple TV+ series’ follow-up season.

Weintraub and Byrne were talking about the importance of having a script ready to go by the time filming kicks off on a TV show, with the latter using Platonic as an example of a prepared production that also allows plenty of room for improvisation. Sharing that production had already come to an end for Platonic’s eagerly awaited sophomore season, Byrne said:

“I know, and I just finished season two of Platonic with Seth [Rogen] again, so that was lovely to work with him again. It just made me think of the scripts, because that's such a different process with comedy, and it's always evolving and it's a very fluid way that we work on those shows. So, it's great to be able to mix it up.”

Previously On ‘Platonic’...

The first season of Platonic introduced audiences to Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), two old friends whose lives went separate ways only to reunite during Will’s divorce. The pair grows increasingly close throughout the first set of episodes, with Sylvia’s husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) oftentimes feeling on the outside looking in. Throughout the season, the pair navigate their friendship and help one another in their romantic and professional endeavors.

Overflowing with plenty of outrageous, laugh-out-loud situations and buddy comedy vibes, the first season of Platonic was a hit for the streamer, nabbing an impressive 92% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it isn’t clear where the second season will carry their story, we’re excited to see what’s been going on for Will and Sylvia, and if there will be any more time jumps following the Season 1 finale, which pushed viewers a full year into the future.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about Platonic Season 2 and the goings-on of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. And, while you’re waiting for the second season, head over to Apple TV+ to stream the first set of episodes now.