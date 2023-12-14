The Big Picture Season 2 of Platonic has been green-lit, with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne returning as best friends Will and Sylvia. They also serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ has announced that a second season of its hit comedy Platonic has been officially green-lit, as Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return as best friends Will and Sylvia. The pair also serve as executive producers on the project. The series saw the pair reunite after years apart, as best friends in their young adulthood before grown-up life ended up getting in the way. Viewers saw the duo rekindle their friendship and the hurdles they have to overcome just to prove that men and women truly can be friends and nothing more.

“We’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony,” said co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. “Season Two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either.”

“Since the first episodes of ‘Platonic’ debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.”

In an interview with Collider, Rogen described his long-standing relationship with Stoller as one of the key factors in his taking on the role, and praising the deftness with which he handled the relationship dynamics within the series and all of his other projects.

Where Can I Watch 'Platonic'?

Platonic was very well received by critics upon its release, earning a Certified Fresh 93% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics hailing the complexity of the writing and the portrayal of the genuine friendship between Will and Sylvia, as well as the obvious chemistry and charisma shared between Byrne and Rogen, who had also previously starred as husband and wife in Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising alongside Zac Efron. The cast also includes the likes of Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. Recurring cast members who popped up during Season 1 included Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, and Vinny Thomas.

Platonic's first season is available to watch in full on Apple TV+ now. Collider will have updates on the second season as and when they become available.

