Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are getting some new pals. Today, Deadline revealed that the Apple series Platonic has found five new members to join the recurring cast alongside the previously announced stars Byrne, Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. The new cast mates include Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, and Vinny Thomas. The project hails from married powerhouse, Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College) in a partnership with Sony TV.

The couple created, wrote, and directed the project, which will center around a totally chill platonic friendship between Byrne’s Sylvia and Rogen’s Will. While Sylvia and Will were once childhood best friends, drama between the two caused them to drift apart in early adulthood. The series will see the two as adults trying to move forward in their friendship and repair old wounds, but it may prove to be more difficult than initially thought as it drains other aspects of their settled lives.

No stranger to working with Apple, Wainwright recently appeared in the studio’s drama Palmer, where she starred opposite Justin Timberlake in the Fisher Stevens helmed film. Up until its recent cancellation, Wainwright was also a lead in the Netflix superhero series, Raising Dion. In Platonic, she’ll play Audrey, Will’s ex-wife. Comedian Branum will soon appear in another Stoller production, Bros, where he’ll be featured alongside the film’s star and co-creator Billy Eichner as well as his Platonic co-star Macfarlane. In Platonic, Branum nabbed the role of Stewart, Charlie’s (Macfarlane) close friend and one of the partner’s at the law firm that Stewart works at.

Image via IFC

Perhaps known best for her time voicing the titular character of Nickelodeon’s animated production The Legend of Korra, Varney will play Vanessa, another member of the law firm that Charlie and Stewart work at. Kimball has had her hands full of another recently announced project, this time for Amazon, titled Daisy Jones and the Six. She’ll appear in the book-turned-series alongside the likes of Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone. In Platonic, the actress will portray Peyton, one of the women Will is currently dating. Finally, Thomas, who’s mostly recognized for his personality on TikTok and Twitter, will play Omar, a funny and youthful assistant brewer working at Will’s brewery.

Along with starring, Byrne and Rogen will also executive produce alongside Stoller and Conor Welch on behalf of Stoller Global Solutions. As of right now, the series has not announced a release date.