Apple TV announced today the premiere date for the upcoming comedy series Platonic. The new 10-episode series is set to star Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and will debut on the streaming service with its first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly. The announcement of the premiere date also came with a set of first-look images and a new poster that sees the starring duo trying to rebuild a long-damaged friendship.

First announced back in October 2020, Platonic follows the story of two childhood best friends Sylvia and Will, played by Bryne and Rogen, respectively. After a rift between the two of them, they found themselves growing further and further apart as they entered adulthood. Now, the pair attempt to rebuild their friendship, which quickly takes over their lives as they get unto hijinks and many comedic situations. Joining Bryne and Rogen in the starring roles of Platonic are Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. Additional cast members include Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, and Vinny Thomas. Each of the 10 episodes will be 30 minutes.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Bryne who also stars in the critically hailed the Apple Original series Physical, which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg. This is just the latest Apple TV+ series to receive a release date in recent days, with the multilingual live-action manga adaptation Drops of God announcing its April premiere last week.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+

The Team Behind Platonic

Platonic is co-created by married couple Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College) who will also serve as co-writers and co-directors on the upcoming series. In addition to starring in the series, both Rogen and Bryne will serve as executive producers alongside both Stoller and Delbanco as well as Conor Welch. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal.

Platonic will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 24. Check out more images for the upcoming comedy series as well as read its official synopsis down below.

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+