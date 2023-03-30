It's hard to imagine the state of 21st-century comedy without Seth Rogen in it. From originally auditioning for the role of Dwight in The Office to being one of the most important executive producers in modern media, the rise to the top for Rogen has been astronomical. Of course, this sort of meteoric rise will create its fair share of a fan base, with countless Rogen devotees always on the lookout for his latest movie or television show. It is never too long for those fans to wait before they can get their next Rogen fix, with a seemingly endless stream of his projects constantly in the release cycle. Many may be looking forward to his role as Mantis in Kung Fu Panda 4, or perhaps his upcoming portrayal of Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but others, who are particularly fond of his live-action work, will have their eyes firmly fixed on the release of Platonic. Rogen is known for his comedy, and this rom-com series will likely suit him superbly, so there is no wonder plenty of people are extremely excited. So, with that in mind, and the release date on the horizon, here is everything we know about Platonic so far.

When Is Platonic Set to Be Released?

After first being announced back in October 2020, the gradual wait for the release of Platonic has been a journey well-worn by fans. Finally, on March 23, 2023, Apple TV+ confirmed that the show would be debuting on our screens on May 24, 2023. In other great news, they announced that the first three episodes would be made available on that day, although fans shouldn't get too comfortable seeing so many stories at once, with the rest of the episodes in the 10-episode series releasing on a weekly basis until July 12, 2023. That means fans are finally on the home stretch after waiting so long for the show.

How Can I Watch Platonic?

As alluded to previously, the show will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. So, for anyone without a subscription yet that are desperate to see the release of Platonic, it may be wise to purchase one. Luckily, Apple TV+ only costs $6.99 a month or an annual fee of $69.99, which is a small price to pay to watch perhaps the next great Seth Rogen venture.

Is There a Trailer for Platonic?

Unfortunately, there is currently no trailer for Platonic, however, very recently, some first-look promotional images were released. The images show Seth Rogen (Superbad) and co-star Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) in their roles as Will and Sylvia respectively and give a glimpse into their dynamic on-screen. Byrne and Rogen have worked together before, and to good effect, in the 2014 comedy Neighbors. Of course, this may not be enough information for some to decide whether to watch it, and a trailer may be necessary, with one likely on its way now that filming has been completed. However, more information in the form of a plot synopsis might just be enough to convince potential fans to add it to their watch list.

What Is Platonic About?

Image via Apple

For many fans, the plot synopsis can be crucial in deciding whether it will be a show they will consume. The official plot synopsis for Platonic reads as follows:

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way."

Although short, this synopsis seems like the perfect setting for Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen to show off their comedic talents, all whilst becoming more mature in their themes and character style. In this synopsis, hilarity is promised which, when it comes to a show like this, is really the deal-breaker. Both Byrne and Rogen already have other projects with Apple TV+, with Byrne starring in the hit series Physical, which has a third season on its way, and Rogen set to star in an untitled comedy which he is also directing and writing, and co-producing with Evan Goldberg.

Who Is in Platonic?

Image via Universal

As mentioned before, the series will star Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, in their roles as Will and Sylvia respectively. Any comedy series worth its salt will include a talented ensemble, and Platonic seems to do just that. Joining Rogen and Byrne in the main cast are the likes of Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys) who plays Charlie, Tre Hale (Love and Monsters) who plays Andy, Carla Gallo (Neighbors) who plays Katie, and Andrew Lopez (Blockers) who plays Reggie. Also appearing in recurring supporting roles are the likes of Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion) who plays Audrey, Guy Branum (Bros) who plays Stewart, Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra) who plays Vanessa and Vinny Thomas (Filling the House) who plays Omar. Of course, there are other great performers involved in the project, but this list should be enough to prove just how much talent will be on display when the show finally launches.

Who Is the Team Behind Platonic?

It isn't just the on-screen cast that will make this show great, the crew involved is just as talented. The series has been co-created and co-written by Nick Stoller (The Muppets) and Francesca Delbanco (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) who both have fantastic filmographies and have worked together previously on Friends from College. Off-screen the two are also married and have two children, which will likely provide some true-to-life scenarios that may appear on-screen. As well as this, both have a history of working with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, with Nick Stoller directing the duo in both of the Neighbors movies. With that information, fans will surely be satisfied with just how high Platonic's potential is. The show will likely have many fans, and for good reason, as it seems to be one of the most unmissable shows set to hit Apple TV+ this year.