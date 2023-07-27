The Big Picture Apple TV+'s Platonic starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne is a hilarious and messy portrayal of friendship, showing the chaos and bad habits that come with rekindling an old connection.

Will and Sylvia's growth throughout the series is rewarding to watch, as they find success and happiness in their lives, but their bond remains strong despite their differences.

The show highlights the importance of finding someone who understands and experiences life in a similar way, even if the friendship is temporary and meant to help us through a specific time in our lives.

Apple TV+’s Platonic is, as the title suggests, all about friendship — specifically, the messy kind. The series, created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, centers on former best friends Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne), who reunite after having a dramatic falling out nearly a decade earlier. When they find each other again, both Will and Sylvia are lost and trying to find their way. Will is fresh off of a divorce, starting to rebuild his life while clinging desperately to his career as a brewmaster. Sylvia is a stay-at-home mom whose youngest just started school and is now in a full existential crisis as she tries to figure out what her next move could possibly be. Neither Will nor Sylvia know quite what they’re doing, and, in rebooting their friendship, they fall back into bad habits that you can really only get away with in your 20s.

Platonic proves that Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are an electric comedy duo, as it effectively shows what happens when two people who love each other dearly try to push the other to be better, often with hilarious results. It feels fitting, then, that at the end of the show’s 10 episodes, when both Sylvia and Will seem to have figured things out, they have drifted back away from one another. This time, however, they did it with love, and the season finale demonstrates that quite well.

Sylvia and Will Have Their Lives in Order...a Year in the Future

The final scenes of Platonic are some of its most powerful. The series ends with a time jump, and we find our two main characters a year into the future, miles ahead of where they were at the beginning of the series: Will is engaged, living in San Diego, and heading the beer department of a large restaurant chain. Sylvia is running her own event planning business – one successful enough to warrant a minivan with a personalized decal on it – and is living in the beautiful new house she and her husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) finally moved into. After seeing them stumble throughout the previous ten episodes, it's rewarding to see the two so happy and successful.

Will and Sylvia notice how much they've grown, too, making retching noises while discussing how fulfilled, happy, and stable they are. (It's only been a year– they haven't grown up that much.) But then, right at the end, the duo have a telling exchange while at Katie and Andy's wedding, arguably the best couple on Platonic. It's a line that puts the rest of the show – which is beautiful, cringey, painful, and laugh-out-loud funny – into perspective. As they reminisce about the absolute messes they were together, Sylvia says, "You know, if things go south again and you, uh..." This is her awkward, silly way of saying how much Will means to her, and that she won't take the relationship for granted. And there, in the last few minutes, the thesis of the show becomes clear.

It Was Easier for Will and Sylvia To Fall Apart Together

Will and Sylvia reconnected at a time when they needed one another. They were both falling apart and needed someone to fall apart with. This isn't to say there were no constructive parts of their relationship – there were plenty. The two together became a TV show friendship we're emotionally attached to. It was Sylvia who drove Will to fight for a job in San Diego, telling him she had called ahead to set up an interview (she hadn't, and he got it anyway). And it was Will who made Sylvia face the hard truths when she was quite blatantly using their friendship to avoid dealing with conflicts in her marriage. But while they had their moments, the majority of Will and Sylvia's reunion consisted of drinking too much, yelling a lot, and, for some reason, kicking over every single scooter they saw on the street.

At every turn, they found a way to derail whatever situation they were in – whether it was completely defacing an oil-painted portrait at Sylvia's new job (she was immediately fired), or breaking into Will's ex-wife's house to steal back his pet bearded dragon. Said ex-wife called their relationship "weird and destructive," and while we can't deny that their dynamic was entertaining, that assessment was probably spot on. (In her defense, they had just snuck into her home using a doggy door.) Whenever Sylvia and Will were together, they were chaotic and dramatic, getting into trouble in a way that was excellent for television and probably less entertaining if we were to place these characters in reality.

Can Their Friendship Thrive When They're Both Happy?

It's worth saying that, at that point in their lives, both Will and Sylvia needed to spiral downwards. They needed the messes, the fighting, and the hijinks to find out who they would be on the other side. As Sylvia eloquently said, when explaining the intimacy of her relationship with Will to her perfectly put-together husband, "It's embarrassing being a mess in front of you, and Will's a much bigger mess than I am." They say misery loves company – it's what cry-your-eyes-out TV was made for – but there's something to be said for finding someone who is experiencing life the same way you are. Will and Sylvia worked so well because they felt similarly lost and confused, and it was their togetherness that helped them face their problems (relatively) head-on. Platonic is a testament to friendship, yes, but it's a testament to the friendships that take you through a season, not the ones that last forever. Some friendships aren’t meant to grow with you –– it in no way means they’re not great.

In that telling final scene, after the two adequately mock their own happiness, Will floats the idea of Sylvia planning his impending wedding. After practically declaring that their friendship was meant for the breakdowns, Platonic plays with a future where Will and Sylvia can reconnect while at their peaks. Is there a world where they can bring each other up, more than they do down? If the show's first season was an exploration of two friends who were utterly lost, what phase of friendship will Will and Sylvia find themselves in when we see them next? Is this last exchange a hint at a Season 2, or merely the perfect way to end the current one with a glimpse of hope?