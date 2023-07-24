Apple TV+'s Platonic, starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, is making waves for its refreshing, hilarious, and honest representation of a truly non-romantic friendship, something which is rarely shown on TV. After nearly a decade of estrangement, college best friends Will and Sylvia, played by Rogen and Byrne respectively, reconnect during a rough patch in both of their lives. Though the question of a romance between the two occasionally arises throughout the series, mostly from strangers and, at one point, from Sylvia's golden-retriever husband Charlie (Luke MacFarlane), the duo always remain strictly friends. It's a move that tosses aside the classic "will-they-won't-they" trope that commonly shows up in stories centering on male-female friendship, choosing to tell a different one instead.

But creators Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, the latter of whom is known for directing comedies such as Bros, Neighbors, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, don't leave audiences completely in the dust when it comes to love. Newly divorced Will has his fair share of dating escapades, and Sylvia and Charlie's relationship is filled with tender moments (along with a few that are a bit less so). But the standout love story in Platonic doesn't include any of the main characters. Rather, it's the so-called sidekicks: Sylvia's best friend Katie (Carla Gallo) and Will's business partner Andy (Tre Hale), who meet as a result of the two's reconnecting.

Katie and Andy's Meet-Cute in 'Platonic' Is Easy to Miss

Katie and Andy's first meeting seems intended to go a bit under the radar. With the drama of Will and Sylvia's reunion taking center stage, Katie offers to grab some drinks, and Andy offers to help her do so. (Will and Andy own a bar together, Lucky Penny, where many of the show's crucial scenes play out.) There's no over-the-top music for a love-at-first-sight moment, no big double take, barely even a flirt –– though on a second watch, Andy's nerves around Katie are definitely palpable. Katie returns with beers in hand, talking about another man she met while she was waiting. "I couldn't hear anything that he said," she reports back, "...and I couldn't see him very well, I don't have my glasses on. But it's fun to be out!" Approximately ten minutes into their outing, overwhelmed by the people and the noise, she and Sylvia decide to call it a night.

Katie and Andy don't interact again – on screen, at least – until Episode 7, when Sylvia and Will stumble upon the two at a party, surprised to find them clearly coupled up. The two are immediately confronted by their friends, who demand to know what exactly has been going on, and whether they were "together." The couple's response is vague and in agreement: "It just feels really good." How did it happen? "Pheremones," according to Katie. It's an answer that clearly isn't too thought out, but one that feels incredibly honest. The casualness with which they describe whatever is happening between them is one of the things that make Katie and Andy's relationship so special. They aren't taking themselves or their budding relationship too seriously, rather simply following their hearts (and their bodies), and seeing where things go. Even at this point, with no context or information, the two seem to make sense, with their ease and joy together, just on their own, being believable. With the trajectory of their relationship over the next few episodes, this chemistry is key.

Katie and Andy's Relationship in 'Platonic' Moves Fast

By the next episode, Katie and Andy become absolutely central to the plot. When Andy invites Katie on a business trip to San Diego (notably, at this point, he's referenced as her "boyfriend") Sylvia wants to go as well, and pushes a hesitant Will to let both attend and for Katie to bring her with him. It's here, at the 78-million-dollar estate of a business tycoon aching to sell Lucky Penny Beer, where a ring box accidentally falls out of Andy's pocket, and he proposes. Katie hands Will her phone (for the video, of course), screams "Yes!", and the two begin a make-out that is clearly uncomfortable for everyone in the near vicinity – Will and Sylvia, especially. But hey, that's love! It knows no boundaries, and, given the fact that the couple's relationship was undefined only an episode before, it also knows no logical timelines. But, as the Season 1 finale will confirm, Katie and Andy's love is only growing stronger.

In certain moments, Katie and Andy's relationship feels like an afterthought, solely created to move the Platonic story along. Before Episode 7, both Katie and Andy had popped up sparingly, each time solely for advice, conflict, or comic relief. Once their relationship was introduced, it moved freakishly fast to accommodate major plot points, as both the San Diego trip and the entire final episode rely on it. It's a testament to the success of Gallo and Hale's chemistry, then, that it's impossible not to root for the duo to make it. There is something about the relationship, as they portray it, that feels spontaneous rather than rushed, instinctual rather than arbitrary. With a lightness and a clear adoration for one another, all we see is a couple that clicks – no conflict needed.

By the time the series ends, Katie and Andy are married – in fact, the last few scenes are set at their beautifully scenic wedding, a plot point that brings back together a now peacefully distanced Sylvia and Will. There's only a glimpse of the two walking down the aisle before the show's attention shifts back to the two leads, but it's a small moment that gives their storyline a necessary resolution. While their whirlwind romance may have been quick, their wedding – set a year after most of the first season – seems to be confirmation: they made it. And thanks to some stellar performances and easy, charismatic dialogue, it's exactly what we were hoping for.