Apple TV+ has revealed the first trailer for its upcoming comedy series Platonic. The new series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen follows the story of two midlife former best friends that attempt to rekindle their old connection. This trailer comes just over a month after a collection of first-look images were released along with the announcement of the series' premiere date. Platonic is set to premiere on the streaming service with its first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly. The series is set to contain a total of 10 episodes with each one running for 30 minutes.

The trailer introduces us to Byrne's character Sylvia, a woman with a great husband and kids that are living a happy if average life. When she hears that Will, played by Rogen, is having a divorce, she decides to check up on the friend that she hasn't spoken to in years. As the two reconnect, the chaotic escapades of the two are able to recapture that friendship that the two had when they were younger, and while Will is, as described by Sylvia, a "mess," these wild antics clash with or controlled and adult life that she has built for herself. While the trailer shows the humorous adventures of the duo, it does also touch on the drama that arises between the two and even the conflict that starts to build between Sylvia and her husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane).

The series marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Byrne who also stars in the critically hailed the Apple Original series Physical, which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg. Additional cast members that will be appearing in Platonic in starring roles include Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, and Vinny Thomas have also been previously announced to be appearing in the show.

Image via Apple

RELATED: 'Platonic': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne's New Series

The Team Behind Platonic

Married couple Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College) are the co-creators of Platonic who will also serve as co-writers and co-directors on the upcoming series. Both Rogen and Byrne will serve as executive producers alongside both Stoller and Delbanco as well as Conor Welch. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal.

Platonic will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 24. Check out the new trailer as well as read its official synopsis down below.