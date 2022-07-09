Get ready to add one of the most classic and talked about war films to your at home viewing collection when Shout! Factory releases Platoon to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on September 13. Preorders are open now for Oliver Stone’s telling of the brutal realities that faced many troops who headed off to fight in the Vietnam War. Along with the two disc set, buyers will also take home an exclusive poster that has yet to be revealed by Shout! Factory. Known for adding incredible artwork to all their restorative projects, we’re sure collectors will be happy with the poster included with the final product.

Released in 1986 and based on Stone’s personal wartime experiences, Platoon was one of those incredibly hard to watch films that you can’t seem to pull your eyes off of. The horrors and tragedies of the Vietnam War are displayed front and center through each scene in the two-hour epic as audiences follow a platoon of soldiers serving in the thick of it near the Cambodian border. Centered around new serviceman Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), the story focuses on the experiences shared by the members of the troop and the moral implications facing each of them day in and day out. Beyond being a film about the atrocities and crushing depravities of war, it’s also a study of the human condition. Along with Sheen, the film boasted a star-studded cast including Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Depp, Kevin Dillon, John C. McGinley, and Keith David.

The feature spoke to audiences and critics alike and would ultimately sweep the 59th Academy Awards nabbing titles including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing, and earning nominations for Best Supporting Actor (both Dafoe and Berenger), Best Writing, and Best Cinematography. Platoon served as the first film in a trilogy centered around Stone’s experiences in the Vietnam War with the second titled Born on the Fourth of July and the third titled Heaven & Earth. The sophomore installment would bring Stone his second Academy Award for Best Director, an honor he earned prior due to his work as a writer on Midnight Express. There’s no understating how much the gory drama inspired future filmmakers to create well executed storylines with numerous fleshed out characters and plenty of twists and turns.

Image via Orion Pictures

At this time, Shout! Factory has not announced any special features they plan to include with the film’s 4K UHD release. You can head over to their website now to secure your pre-order of Platoon to be the first in your friend group to get your hands on the freshly restored piece of cinematic art. Check out the box art below: