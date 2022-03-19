Hasbro has been going full steam ahead with many films in active development based on their popular toy brands. Now you can add another childhood staple to that list as, reported exclusively by Deadline, the company is making a film based on Play-Doh for a theatrical release. The project will be animated and will be produced by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay by Oscar-nominated writer Emily V. Gordon. Chu is also being eyed as the potential director for the project.

In a statement, Chu and Gordon shared their excitement for the film saying, “The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination.” Lance Johnson and Jane Lee will oversee the film through Chu’s Electric Somewhere banner while Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal, and Steven Holster will oversee the project for eOne. Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

Since Play-Doh’s introduction in the mid-1950s, the clay-like kids compound has been the #1 arts and crafts toy brand. Also, the product is sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. Hasbro acquired eOne in 2019 and, because of this, the company has been ramping up production on a slate of projects based on their toy brands across both film and TV. This includes Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons which is set to premiere next year on March 3, 2023. On top of that, the next film in the billion-dollar Transformers franchise is also premiering next year with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 23, 2023. An animated Transformers spinoff film is additionally in the works for 2024. Other notable franchises for Hasbro receiving the cinematic treatment include the board games Ouija, Clue, and Mouse Trap.

In a pre-Lego Movie world this move might have been a head-scratcher, but that extremely well-made franchise paved the way for a film like Play-Doh to be successful. We all have fond memories of playing and crafting things like sandcastles with this famous molding product. The nostalgia factor is definitely there for a property like this. Also, given that this is an animated project, there is a lot of potential depending on what kind of style the film takes. They could base the animation on the look of the colorful Play-Doh itself and that thought is just smile-inducing.

If the film can lock down Chu as director, who has made amazing films like In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, that only bodes well for the project. Combine that with Gordon’s talent as a writer, with her being nominated for an Oscar for The Big Sick, and the creative team for the film could not be better. Play-Doh is still in the very early stages, but we are sure to hear more news as soon as the project gets further developed.

