With Clint Eastwood's purported final film Juror No. 2 headed to theaters this fall, you'll be able to watch his directorial debut in Ultra HD. Kino Lorber is releasing the 1971 psychological thriller Play Misty for Me on 4K Blu-ray for the first time. The two-disc will be released on November 5.

The set will feature an all-new Dolby Vision master of the film, from a 4K scan of its original 35mm camera negative. It will also be loaded with special features, including audio commentaries from screenwriter Alan Spencer and film critic Tim Lucas; a featurette on the making of the film; an examination of Eastwood's long association with directorial mentor Don Siegel; an interview with star Donna Mills; analysis of the film's trailer from Adam Rifkin; a video essay from Howard S. Berger; and trailers, teasers, and TV spots. It will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be perordered from KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'Play Misty for Me' About?

Eastwood plays Dave Garver, a disc jockey at a jazz radio station in Carmel, California; the role came naturally to Eastwood, a lifelong jazz fan and longtime Carmel resident. One of his recurring callers is Evelyn Draper (Jessica Walter), who frequently calls in to request the jazz standard "Misty". The two eventually meet and have a brief relationship, but her obsessive tendencies lead him to break up with her. She doesn't handle rejection well, however, and breaks into his house, stabbing his housekeeper. She's sent to jail while Dave rekindles his relationship with an old flame, Tobie (Mills). Unfortunately, before long Evelyn's out of jail, and she's become Tobie's new roommate. She's going to make sure that if she can't have Dave, nobody else will, either...

After nearly two decades in front of the camera in the film and TV business, Eastwood chose Play Misty for Me as his directorial debut, but had his friend and mentor Siegel on set for guidance; the legendary director has a small role as a bartender in the film. Play Misty for Me came in on time and under budget, as most of Eastwood's subsequent films have, and turned a healthy profit, making over $10 million USD on a sub-$1 million budget. It was also well-received by critics, especially for Walter's unnerving performance as obsessive stalker Evelyn; it was her first major film role, and helped launch her career as a character actor.

Kino Lorber's 4K release of Play Misty for Me will be available on November 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.