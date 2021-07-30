Action, adventure, casual, and educational games; everything you could want in the palm of your hand.

Google is your obvious go-to search engine when you've got a question, any question really. So if you find yourself wondering, "What new mobile games and apps could I be playing right now?" a Google search will invariably point you to Google's own Play Pass, a paid subscription service that offers up hundreds of apps and games. You can learn more and check out all the details here. You can also keep up to date on all things Play Pass thanks to Google's ongoing Quicksave blog.

Google Play Pass aims to help you connect with awesome digital content without any ads and in-app purchases. The service just added a bunch of new content this summer, some of which we wanted to show off below. But Play Pass isn't just about the titles you can play; it's also about the ease of getting to the very content you want to enjoy.

Here are some highlights of the Play Pass subscription service and how it helps to streamline your mobile gaming experience and tailor apps to your preferences:

Play As You Download - This will enable players on Android 12 devices to hop into their latest mobile game and begin playing the full experience as the game downloads. This greatly speeds up the download and play process, with 400MB-sized games taking as little as 10 seconds to fully load.

- This will enable players on Android 12 devices to hop into their latest mobile game and begin playing the full experience as the game downloads. This greatly speeds up the download and play process, with 400MB-sized games taking as little as 10 seconds to fully load. Google Play Books - Listen to a book read out loud, with a choice of whether the pages turn automatically or manually.

- Listen to a book read out loud, with a choice of whether the pages turn automatically or manually. Teacher-Approved Apps - Teaming up with academic experts and teachers across the country, including lead advisor, Joe Blatt (Harvard Graduate School of Education), to help parents find high-quality content for their children.

Check out this spotlight on some of the content you can find right now:

Image via Google Play Pass

Tesla vs Lovecraft

An epic showdown between man vs monsters.

PRICE: $9.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Play as enigmatic inventor Nikola Tesla as you mow down nightmarish monsters from the mind of famed horror author H.P. Lovecraft

Image via Google Play Pass

Delight Games (Premium Library)

70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds.

PRICE: $29.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Enjoy a massive new trove of choose your own adventure stories that span every possible world from fantasy to mystery, horror, adventure and even some romance.

Image via Google Play Pass

WHO IS AWESOME

Fall, chase and flip your way to victory in this two-directional platformer!

PRICE: $0.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Chase and run your way through different lands in a single-player mini-game collection that challenges you to outthink characters from four popular games.

Image via Google Play Pass

Starman

Recover the light, and bring life back!

PRICE: $4.49 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Guide Starman through a breathtaking series of atmospheric architectural scenes and elaborate puzzles that are challenging, relaxing and immersive.

Image via Google Play Pass

Super Glitch Dash

The ultimate twitch runner has arrived.

PRICE: Free (No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass subscription)

Get ready to immerse yourself in this jaw-dropping, rhythm-driven runner that takes everything you love about the acclaimed original Glitch Dash to the next level.

Image via Google Play Pass

Cytus II

From the makers of Cytus, experience a whole new chapter.

PRICE: $1.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Step into the future, where a mysterious DJ legend is at the center of this music rhythm game that puts 100+ songs from all over the world at your fingertips.

Image via Google Play Pass

Summer Catchers

Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime.

PRICE: $3.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Travel to distant uncharted lands full of mystery, strange creatures and exciting races as you pursue a quest to finally experience summer.

Image via Google Play Pass

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

The world of Salt is on the brink of collapse. Its only hope is Dandara.

PRICE: $5.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription

Defy gravity and discover secret mysteries in this 2D metroidvania platformer that puts you in a battle for survival against enemies bent on oppression.

Here's everything that's been added to Google Play Pass since June 1, 2021, conveniently broken down by category for you:

Action

Lovecraft's Untold Stories

Space Marshals 3

Tesla vs Lovecraft

Adventure

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)

Death Road to Canada

DISTRAINT 2

Heal: Pocket Edition

Pango Kumo - weather game for kids 3-6

Pango Pirate - Adventure Game for kids

Timo - Adventure Puzzle Game

Arcade

Aftermath

Bermuda Triangle

Color Ball Blast

Daggerhood

DRAW CHILLY

Super Drop Land

Whale Trail Classic

WHO IS AWESOME

Art and Design

Pango Paper Color - colouring book game for kids

Board Game

Draughts

Books and Reference

Dictionary.com Premium

Card Games

21 Smash - Best mix of Solitaire and BlackJack

Brave Hand

Castle Solitaire: Card Game

Casual

Pango Sheep: get all the sheep

Snail Bob 3

Education

The Bugs 2: What Are They Like?

Extraordinary Women

How do Animals Work?

Make It - Create Educational Games & Quizzes

May the Forces Be With You

Monopoly Junior

My Green City

My Little Pony: Story Creator

Educational

Car City: Kindergarden Toddler Learning Games

Car City Puzzle Games - Brain Teaser for Kids 2+

Car Patrol Hide & Seek: Preschool Animals Safari

Carl the Super Truck Roadworks: Dig, Drill & Build

Kiddopia

Logic Club

Pango Fox Factory - Coding Games For Kids

Pango Build City: create train tracks for children

Entertainment

Tonka: Trucks Around Town

Health and Fitness

Hydro Coach PRO - drink water

Lifestyle

Time Until | Beautiful Countdown App + Widget

Music

Pango Musical March : music game of marching band

Percuss — Rhythm Sequencer

Music and Audio

AudioLab Audio Editor Recorder & Ringtone Maker

Strobe Tuner Pro: Guitar Tuner, Violin, Ukulele, …

Photography

PicLab - Photo Editor

TouchRetouch

Puzzle

Amigo Pancho

Azkend 2: The World Beneath

Dream Detective

The Eyes of Ara

Grids of Thermometers

Hashi Puzzle

hocus 2

I Love Hue Too

Oculux

Pango Blocks : puzzle game for kids 4 - 8 years

Pango One Road : logical labyrinth for children

Pettson's Inventions 2

Puzzle Retreat

Rip Them Off

Starman

Twinfold

YANKAI'S DIAMOND

Racing

Dead Paradise: Car Shooter & Action Game

Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars

Roleplaying

Cyberlords - Arcology

Delight Games (Premium Library)

RPG Aeon Avenger - KEMCO

RPG Grinsia

RPG Alphadia2

Space Raiders RPG

Undead Horde

Yōdanji: The Roguelike

Simulation

Casino Crime

The Little Crane That Could

Pango Build Safari : animal park for kids 3 - 8

Pig io - Pig Evolution io games

Shiny Ski Resort

Sports

Super Soccer Champs 2021

Strategy

Maze Machina

Pocket Harvest

Tactic Master - Strategy Battle & Tower Defense

Wanna Survive

Weather

Weather Forecast 14 days Pro - Meteored News

Weather XS PRO

Word

String of Words

