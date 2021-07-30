Google is your obvious go-to search engine when you've got a question, any question really. So if you find yourself wondering, "What new mobile games and apps could I be playing right now?" a Google search will invariably point you to Google's own Play Pass, a paid subscription service that offers up hundreds of apps and games. You can learn more and check out all the details here. You can also keep up to date on all things Play Pass thanks to Google's ongoing Quicksave blog.
Google Play Pass aims to help you connect with awesome digital content without any ads and in-app purchases. The service just added a bunch of new content this summer, some of which we wanted to show off below. But Play Pass isn't just about the titles you can play; it's also about the ease of getting to the very content you want to enjoy.
Here are some highlights of the Play Pass subscription service and how it helps to streamline your mobile gaming experience and tailor apps to your preferences:
- Play As You Download - This will enable players on Android 12 devices to hop into their latest mobile game and begin playing the full experience as the game downloads. This greatly speeds up the download and play process, with 400MB-sized games taking as little as 10 seconds to fully load.
- Google Play Books - Listen to a book read out loud, with a choice of whether the pages turn automatically or manually.
- Teacher-Approved Apps - Teaming up with academic experts and teachers across the country, including lead advisor, Joe Blatt (Harvard Graduate School of Education), to help parents find high-quality content for their children.
Check out this spotlight on some of the content you can find right now:
Tesla vs Lovecraft
- An epic showdown between man vs monsters.
- PRICE: $9.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Play as enigmatic inventor Nikola Tesla as you mow down nightmarish monsters from the mind of famed horror author H.P. Lovecraft
Delight Games (Premium Library)
- 70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds.
- PRICE: $29.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Enjoy a massive new trove of choose your own adventure stories that span every possible world from fantasy to mystery, horror, adventure and even some romance.
WHO IS AWESOME
- Fall, chase and flip your way to victory in this two-directional platformer!
- PRICE: $0.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Chase and run your way through different lands in a single-player mini-game collection that challenges you to outthink characters from four popular games.
Starman
- Recover the light, and bring life back!
- PRICE: $4.49 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Guide Starman through a breathtaking series of atmospheric architectural scenes and elaborate puzzles that are challenging, relaxing and immersive.
Super Glitch Dash
- The ultimate twitch runner has arrived.
- PRICE: Free (No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass subscription)
- Get ready to immerse yourself in this jaw-dropping, rhythm-driven runner that takes everything you love about the acclaimed original Glitch Dash to the next level.
Cytus II
- From the makers of Cytus, experience a whole new chapter.
- PRICE: $1.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Step into the future, where a mysterious DJ legend is at the center of this music rhythm game that puts 100+ songs from all over the world at your fingertips.
Summer Catchers
- Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime.
- PRICE: $3.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Travel to distant uncharted lands full of mystery, strange creatures and exciting races as you pursue a quest to finally experience summer.
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- The world of Salt is on the brink of collapse. Its only hope is Dandara.
- PRICE: $5.99 Free with Google Play Pass subscription
- Defy gravity and discover secret mysteries in this 2D metroidvania platformer that puts you in a battle for survival against enemies bent on oppression.
Here's everything that's been added to Google Play Pass since June 1, 2021, conveniently broken down by category for you:
Action
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Space Marshals 3
- Tesla vs Lovecraft
Adventure
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)
- Death Road to Canada
- DISTRAINT 2
- Heal: Pocket Edition
- Pango Kumo - weather game for kids 3-6
- Pango Pirate - Adventure Game for kids
- Timo - Adventure Puzzle Game
Arcade
- Aftermath
- Bermuda Triangle
- Color Ball Blast
- Daggerhood
- DRAW CHILLY
- Super Drop Land
- Whale Trail Classic
- WHO IS AWESOME
Art and Design
- Pango Paper Color - colouring book game for kids
Board Game
- Draughts
Books and Reference
- Dictionary.com Premium
Card Games
- 21 Smash - Best mix of Solitaire and BlackJack
- Brave Hand
- Castle Solitaire: Card Game
Casual
- Pango Sheep: get all the sheep
- Snail Bob 3
Education
- The Bugs 2: What Are They Like?
- Extraordinary Women
- How do Animals Work?
- Make It - Create Educational Games & Quizzes
- May the Forces Be With You
- Monopoly Junior
- My Green City
- My Little Pony: Story Creator
Educational
- Car City: Kindergarden Toddler Learning Games
- Car City Puzzle Games - Brain Teaser for Kids 2+
- Car Patrol Hide & Seek: Preschool Animals Safari
- Carl the Super Truck Roadworks: Dig, Drill & Build
- Kiddopia
- Logic Club
- Pango Fox Factory - Coding Games For Kids
- Pango Build City: create train tracks for children
Entertainment
- Tonka: Trucks Around Town
Health and Fitness
- Hydro Coach PRO - drink water
Lifestyle
- Time Until | Beautiful Countdown App + Widget
Music
- Pango Musical March : music game of marching band
- Percuss — Rhythm Sequencer
Music and Audio
- AudioLab Audio Editor Recorder & Ringtone Maker
- Strobe Tuner Pro: Guitar Tuner, Violin, Ukulele, …
Photography
- PicLab - Photo Editor
- TouchRetouch
Puzzle
- Amigo Pancho
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath
- Dream Detective
- The Eyes of Ara
- Grids of Thermometers
- Hashi Puzzle
- hocus 2
- I Love Hue Too
- Oculux
- Pango Blocks : puzzle game for kids 4 - 8 years
- Pango One Road : logical labyrinth for children
- Pettson's Inventions 2
- Puzzle Retreat
- Rip Them Off
- Starman
- Twinfold
- YANKAI'S DIAMOND
Racing
- Dead Paradise: Car Shooter & Action Game
- Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars
Roleplaying
- Cyberlords - Arcology
- Delight Games (Premium Library)
- RPG Aeon Avenger - KEMCO
- RPG Grinsia
- RPG Alphadia2
- Space Raiders RPG
- Undead Horde
- Yōdanji: The Roguelike
Simulation
- Casino Crime
- The Little Crane That Could
- Pango Build Safari : animal park for kids 3 - 8
- Pig io - Pig Evolution io games
- Shiny Ski Resort
Sports
- Super Soccer Champs 2021
Strategy
- Maze Machina
- Pocket Harvest
- Tactic Master - Strategy Battle & Tower Defense
- Wanna Survive
Weather
- Weather Forecast 14 days Pro - Meteored News
- Weather XS PRO
Word
- String of Words
KEEP READING: ‘Marvel Future Revolution’ Mobile Game Opens for Global Pre-Registration
What factors led to Bruce Willis becoming a fixture of direct-to-video dreck?