The Big Picture The cast for action comedy Playdate is shaping up with familiar faces like Sarah Chalke and Alan Tudyk joining the project.

The movie, inspired by Midnight Run, follows Kevin James as a stay-at-home dad caught up in a thrilling conspiracy.

The talented cast members, including Stephen Root and Isla Fisher, bring a mix of comedy and drama to this buddy comedy.

Alan Ritchson and Kevin James' action comedy Playdate is beginning to fill out its cast with a number of supporting roles being announced today. As exclusively revealed by Deadline, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Stephen Root (Barry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Sabrina Elba (Three Thousand Years Of Longing) and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery) have all boarded the project, which is currently shooting in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

The movie is a buddy comedy which is said to be inspired by Midnight Run, Playdate will star James as Brian, a man who, having recently lost his job now finds himself as a stay-at-home dad to his ten-year-old son. Keen to find ways to get out of the house and back into society, he accepts an invitation to a playdate from another father, Jeff (Ritchson), who turns out to be something of an agent of chaos. The two fellas and their sons soon find themselves wrapped up in a terrifying and deadly conspiracy, and soon end up fleeing for their lives. Luke Greenfield (The Girl Next Door, Let's Be Cops) will direct; the script is by Neil Goldman (Scrubs, Shrinking).

Close

Chalke is widely recognised for her role as Dr. Elliot Reid in the medical comedy-drama series Scrubs, which aired from 2001 to 2010, and has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including Rick and Morty. Tudyk is known for his versatility in various genres, particularly for his role as Hoban "Wash" Washburne in the cult sci-fi series Firefly and its movie sequel Serenity. More recently, he starred in the sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien, where he plays an alien who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor. And of course, he plays Steve the Pirate in Dodgeball.

Root is probably best known for his role as Milton Waddams, the mumbling, stapler-obsessed office worker in Office Space (1999). More recently, he received critical acclaim for his role in the HBO dark comedy series Barry, playing Monroe Fuches, a friend and mentor to the title character, a hitman trying to start a new life as an actor. Fisher is well known for her comedy roles, including her breakout role as Gloria Cleary in Wedding Crashers (2005). She's also starred in films like Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), and the first Now You See Me film. Kanagawa has had a prolific career, appearing in the likes of iZombie, The Man in the High Castle, and Altered Carbon, while Elba — the wife of Idris Elba — appeared in last year's Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Playdate is currently filming and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.