Gina Rodriguez is busy promoting her two latest onscreen projects. The actress returns to her lead role in Not Dead Yet Season 2, and she is also slated to play the protagonist of a rom-com called Players. The latter title has the Jane the Virgin alum playing Mack, a New York sportswriter who has spent years crafting hook-ups with Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and her other close friends. Always dreading the idea of a committed relationship, the character sees her love life take a turn when a recent fling begins to mean something more.

So without further ado, just in time for Valentine's Day, here is everything you need to know about this upcoming film.

Early last year, Players was confirmed to land on Netflix in fall 2023. Yet, the film was then postponed to 2024, and the new release date is an even more fitting occasion. The rom-com will come out on Wednesday, February 14th 2024, which happens to be Valentine's Day. In case you are looking for an ideal film to watch with your partner and commemorate this love-filled holiday, this title will be available to stream right on time.

Watch the Trailer for 'Players'

Netflix released the trailer for Players on January 11, and it starts off with Gina Rodriguez's character answering a phone call from her friend, requesting a wingman. As an expert at crafting hook-ups, Mack accepts the challenge and shows up at a bar pretending to be a girlfriend ready to break up with her partner. The plan works out masterfully, showing that the sportswriter is a pro at tricking people into one-night-stands. Yet, when she meets a charming war reporter named Nick (Tom Ellis), Mack begins to reconsider the direction of her love life and tries to use her schemes to help her land a solid relationship. Later in the trailer, it seems like everything is working out between the protagonist and Nick. However, according to Adam (her best friend and the person responsible for setting her up), Mack's relationship is all based on a lie. She pretended to have the same interests as Nick when they started dating, and as time went by, the sportswriter slowly morphed into someone that she is not. Will her relationship last when her boyfriend finds out the truth about her? This Hitch-like rom-com will explore the meaning of love, and how real relationships should be rooted in two people being free to embrace their most authentic selves without fear of rejection.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Players'?

As previously mentioned, Gina Rodriguez plays Mack in Players, and this isn't the first time that the actress plays a writer. In fact, her previous onscreen characters Jane Villenueva (Jane the Virgin) and Nell Serrano (Not Dead Yet) are writers. In an interview with NBC News, the actress even joked that she thinks that she might be typecast:

“The other day, I was like, ‘I think I’m being typecast into being a writer.’ But actually, I don’t write at all.I’m a terrible writer, but I can identify good writers. A skill I think I have is I can identify when somebody’s going to write very well for me."

Lucifer star Tom Ellis plays Nick, an eligible bachelor and war writer in the upcoming rom-com. The actor is also tied to other anticipated productions, including Tell Me Lies Season 2 and the forthcoming Hulu original series Second Wife. Here is what Ellis shared about his character in a Netflix promo video for Players:

"Nick is an international journalist. He is very highly thought of in his field. He is one of those people who feel that he is slightly better than the person he is with... As a group of performers, I hope that people find our players as charming as I do watching them from the sidelines."

Happy Endings alum Damon Wayans Jr. plays Adam, Mack's best friend and sidekick when it comes to crafting hook-ups. Other names set to portray Mack's closest friends are Work It's Liza Koshy as Ashley (a sweet and kind person on the surface, but just as manipulative as her peers), Prison Break's Augustus Prew as Branagan (a natural trickster and the most playful of the bunch), and The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney as Branagan's clueless younger brother Little.

What Is 'Players' About?

Here is the rom-com's official plot summary:

“New York sportswriter Mack and her friend Adam, along with their crew, have spent years crafting successful hook-up ‘plays.’ However, when Mack unexpectedly falls for one of her targets (Tom Ellis), they all must learn what it means to play for keeps.”

Who Is Making 'Players'?

Image via IMDb

After leading Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up All In, Trish Sie is the director tied to the upcoming Netflix rom-com. Here is what Sie shared about her film through an Instagram post:

"Netflix is teeing up my movie to drop straight into your steamy little laps this Valentine's Day... featuring a dream cast who made me weep with laughter every day... a stalwart crew who battled two hurricanes and a historic flood in NYC while we were shooting... my intrepid producers who sweated alongside me through it all... my dear friends at Netflix who remain supportive as ever... and a sassy, smart, sexy, silly script by Whit Anderson. This is a fun one, I promise."

Whit Anderson, who previously wrote scripts for Ozark and Marvel's Daredevil, crafted the film's screenplay. Mark Platt (The Trial of the Chicago 7) from Mark Platt Productions produced Players, alongside I Can & I Will Productions and Campire.

When and Where Was 'Players' Filmed?

As mentioned before, the project was originally supposed to come out last year. This means that the film was already done shooting a while prior. Although Players will arrive on Netflix in a matter of days, its production process takes place between July 2021 and September 2021. According to Deadline, the rom-com was initially set in Chicago, but there was a change of plans. In the same way that the story takes place in New York City, the Gina Rodriguez-led project was also filmed in the city.