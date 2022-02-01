Paramount+ has released the first image of Players, an upcoming documentary-style sitcom about a team of professional players of League of Legends. The image introduces us to the team of players who’ll give all they can to become world champions of Riot’s famous MOBA.

The picture shows the five members of the fictional pro gamer team. From left to right, the team is played by Noh Arrow Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Misha Brooks, Da’Jour Jones, and Youngbin Chung. While little is known about each team member, the series will follow the group as they try to overcome their differences and become major players in North America’s League Of Legends esports scene.

Players is being developed by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, the duo behind American Vandal, a mockumentary that mimics true-crime police shows to deal with pranks in high schools. American Vandal was met with critical acclaim, with Perrault and Yacenda applauded for their unique take on the fake documentary genre. That means fans of e-sports can expect the same level of humor as the duo explores what happens behind the scenes of one of gaming’s most significant competitive scenes.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED:‌ 'Arcane' Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's 'League of Legends' Animated Series

Perrault and Yacenda are working directly with Riot to make Players. The sitcom comes in the perfect moment, as Riot’s animated series Arcane reignited public interest for League of Legends. Players, then, is just the latest move by Riot to make their gaming universe even more popular. Outside TV, Riot also launched two spinoff games set in the universe of League of Legends last year, with two more spinoff games expected to be released in 2022.

While League of Legends is only one of many games that feed the e-sport community, there’s not much content available that takes a look behind-the-scenes of a market that grows every year. So, while Players will focus on a specific game, the sitcom can help non-gamers understand the stakes in big gaming competitions and why these events attract so many eyes.

Players will come to Paramount+ sometime in 2022. As news about the show emerges, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider. Check out Players’ official synopsis below:

From the Peabody Award-winning creators of American Vandal, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Players is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

League of Legends: A Guide to Selecting Your Role as a New Player Everyone's gotta start somewhere!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email