Earlier this year, Paramount+ released Players, a mockumentary series that takes a look into the deep and intense world of competitive gaming as it follows a fictitious League of Legends team in their hunt for a championship as they rebuild after years of near wins and heartbreaking losses. Today, the series is now available to be brought home on DVD and Blu-ray. Collider is happy to reveal a new deleted scene from the 10-episode series, showing an extended reunion scene between the teammates.

Players follows Esports team Fugitive, who plays professional League of Legends, the biggest Esports game in the world. The team, having existed for 6 years, was once expected to reach great levels of success, especially the captain, the 27-year-old veteran Creamcheese, played by Misha Brooks. With no championship wins and Creamcheese's time as a pro possibly coming to an end, the team decides to invest in a 17-year-old prodigy named Organizm (Da’Jour Jones). The series chronicles the team's run to a championship win, following the challenges and clashing egos found along the way.

The deleted scene that Collider can exclusively reveal sees Creamchesse attending his high school reunion. While in the interview, he is shown to be very egotistical, bragging about his accomplishments, his followers on Instagram, and meeting famous people, the actual scene at the reunion sees him more awkward and nervous about his career. The tone of voice when he is listing off his accomplishments is more defensive, almost scared to talk about being a pro gamer. He says in the interview that he is afraid of being overwhelmed to the point he can't enjoy the reunion since people get on him for being a pro gamer, though the people he was talking to at the reunion were very open and excited about his career, pointing to this fear is more of a self-imposed idea that Creamchesse is putting on himself.

The series is created by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Peabody Award Winners and creators of the true-crime mockumentary series American Vandal at Netflix. Joining Brooks and Jones on the series cast is Ely Henry, Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Luke Tennie, and Dan Perrault. Both serve as executive producers on the series with Yacenda also acting as series director. Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, and Jim Ziegler of Funny or Die serve as executive producers on the series. Tim McAuliffe also serves as executive producer.

Players can be watched in full on Paramount+ with the series now able to be brought home on DVD and Blu-ray. You can watch the new exclusive deleted scene as well as read the official synopsis of the series down below.