Paramount+ has just released a new trailer for its upcoming series, Players, a documentary-style series that takes an intense look at the cutthroat world of competitive gaming. The series will premiere on June 16, exclusively on Paramount+.

From Peabody Award Winners Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault of Netflix's true-crime documentary spoof series American Vandal, Players follows the surprisingly dramatic world of competitive gaming. The new trailer, released today, shows the inner turmoil of a gaming crew faced with the decline of their careers after a new upstart, named Organizm, comes on to the scene and threatens to bring the gaming veterans down.

Players will center on the fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they seek to win the championship after years of near-wins and many heartbreaking games. However, in order to have a shot at the big title, the group of 27-year-olds will have to hire the 17-year-old gaming prodigy Organizm, whose ease both with the game and in the spotlight threatens the group's collective and individual egos.

The series stars Misha Brooks as Creamcheese. Da’Jour Jones stars as Organizm, and Ely Henry stars as their coach, Kyle Braxton. Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Luke Tennie, and Dan Perrault also appear in the series.

The new series reunited American Vandal co-creators Yacenda and Perrault. Both serve as executive producers on the series and Yacenda directs. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, and Jim Ziegler serve as executive producers on the series. Tim McAuliffe also serves as executive producer. Players is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series will consist of ten episodes available exclusively on the Paramount+ app.

The gamers in the series, while fake, play the real and incredibly successful game League of Legends, which is the most played PC game in the world. It is also, as it turns out, the largest esport in the world, and the 2021 World Championship Finals garnered a mammoth 30.6 million average-minute audience.

Players will premiere on Paramount+ on June 16. Until then, you can catch the new trailer below.

