The well-being of a society is often linked to how effective its institutions are at providing access to healthcare, education, and opportunities for its communities. Gauging the emotional state of the youth in an education system is an insightful metric to understand how well a society is functioning. More specifically, a school setting can be a microcosm for the adult world, as well as the future of humanity. Schools were created as vehicles to help guide children to become curious students, transforming them into self-motivated educators when they graduate. However, knowing firsthand as a public school teacher, observing students in a classroom to understand how they perceive the world and how they fit into its puzzle isn't that effective; instead, examining student interactions and how they socialize outside the machine of a classroom exposes the failures of a society.

In privileged functioning communities, the potent experience of being an impressionable child in a school is a collective one. Belgian writer-director Laura Wandel and her debut feature Playground (Un Monde) immerses audiences back to a familiar, yet hostile school environment that eerily acts as an origin story for a flawed adult world. This school setting asks audiences to reflect on past school-related trauma or even their own manufactured romanticized memories of their youth in a concentrated 68 minutes.

The film begins hovering at the eye-level of 7-year-old Nora, with an absurdly brilliant performance by Maya Vanderbeque, who is outside the gates of her new school and is unwilling to leave the comfortable cocoon of her family. She sobs and confides in her brother Abel (astonishing performance by Günter Duret), who comforts her but is inevitably interrupted by their father (Karim Leklou). The chaos of Playground ensues and is carried by its tight camera work, sharp edits, sound mixing, teacher-student relationship, and ultimately, what the film's educational text suggests about society.

The film begins with the use of a hovering camera that acts like a character of its own, employing mid and insert shots of Nora going through her first few days of school. These uneasy angles and purposeful frames by cinematographer Frédéric Noirhomme prohibit viewers to ever find comfort in a wider scope. The tighter shots build tension that allows for an active audience to deduce what is happening outside the perspective of Nora. The audience, now like Nora, are focused on investigating the norms and taboos of this school, as it acts as a reflection of the adult world. There is something noir-like watching Nora’s journey in and outside the classroom, as she represents people inspecting their vulnerable setting and its expectations. As a teacher, it's clear that students are on edge in schools, as they examine the power dynamics of student and staff hierarchies, as well as the centralized machine of a school. And as a result of these abrupt and mostly ineffective hierarchies within these machines, some students lash out, and many others check out. This is where the camera becomes vital to this film, as it captures every expression from Nora as she searches for her identity, as students like her are faced with the decision of socially surviving through the frightening landscape of an anarchic hallway between classes, hectic cafeterias, and a lawless playground.

Editor Nicolas Rumpl adds to the anxiety-inducing camera movements and frames with cutaways that evoke a similar haziness of the audience's memories in school. The cuts between Nora assimilating to a chaotic school and its impossible expectations of her to the alluring peer pressures of the already toxically socialized students quickly become over-stimulating for both her and the audience. Watching Nora scarily walk across and fall off a balance beam that jump cuts to her trying to make conversation with her peers and therefore find community in this school perfectly embodies the volatility of a student’s experience in school, as well as an adult in most social settings. In one moment a student can be exposed and defenseless and in the next moment, they can be safe and authentically themselves.

The blend of these shots and edits with the cacophony of a Belgium primary school (students ages 6 to 12) fully immerses the viewer as the soundscape alarmingly escalates in each new sequence. The film is without a score, but that isn’t to say that the sound engineers didn’t create a piece of art themselves. The meticulously created sounds transform the atmosphere and effectively round out an active experience for its audience. And from a teacher’s perspective, the volatile mix of sound and silence is arguably the most effective and realistic decision of the film. The sound is at its most genuine when the creators decide to have mostly faceless students bully both Nora and Abel that come off as whisper-like over the disturbing vibrating noises from the rest of the student body. The real feat of the sound mixing is clear to only those who have worked in a school: Watching hundreds, if not thousands, of students try and socialize at the same time is equivalent to a family dinner gone wrong and the use of sound to illustrate the absurdity of children trying to communicate for an unregulated 30-45 minutes a day when they are otherwise forced to silent classrooms is genius.

And finally, as someone who attempts to meet the impossible demands of the United States education system, it was an incredibly emotional experience to watch the growing mentorship between the young teacher Agnes (Laura Verlinden) and Nora. The subtle juxtaposition of Agnes and the veteran teachers is extraordinarily well done. Agnes represents a fresh new teacher who is juggling three to four job responsibilities as she mentors Nora one-on-one as we're supposed to assume there are many Nora-like students for Agnes. And then you have the veteran teachers, who are equally juggling those jobs and student needs but are close to being destroyed by the system, soon to be apathetic to the problems of the school. Knowing firsthand in five years of experience as a high school teacher, mentors like Agnes reluctantly leave education as the requirements of their job are a playground of their own.

Wandel speaks about schools and classrooms as ineffective machines and the anarchy of playgrounds as a result. The objective of Playground is to work as an analogy between a failed education system and a failed labor system. The lives of students and staff correlate to the lives of a frustrated and overwhelmed working class.

Playground succeeds in suggesting ways the students in these schools reflect contemporary society and the oncoming dysfunctions of humanity. The barbaric confines and ancient restrictions of these machines without serious updates and improvements can become prison-like for everyone involved. Students are told they are in schools to become empathetic and curious critical thinkers, yet they are disturbed by their environment. Teachers are equally confused, as their role has been reduced to a cog of an inefficient school system. Playground smartly doesn’t enter into a social commentary of what can be changed about schools, like being equitably funded and properly paying its staff; instead, the story challenges its audience to consider the periphery of each moment for Nora, hopefully sparking a viewer to question if they really want the best for the youth and society at large. Wandel lets the commentaries speak for themselves through Playground's final shot of Nora consoling Abel with a hug so tight that it speaks a thousand words.