Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the first trailer and poster for Playing God, a new caper thriller movie starring Alan Tudyk and Michael McKean, and Collider can exclusively reveal both teases of the exciting new film. Playing God is currently slated for release in theaters and on-demand on August 6.

A brother and sister who have teamed up to scam others for quick and easy cash find themselves on the wrong side of the equation when they inadvertently cross the purported "bad guy," as revealed in the trailer. They're given ten days to collect the money they owe and come up with the idea to get it from a quirky billionaire (Tudyk) who is currently on a search for life's answers — and whose fortune is rumored to be somewhere on his own property. When the brother-and-sister scammers promise him a VIP meeting with God himself, that's when things start to get particularly complicated. Finding someone to play the creator of the universe is actually the easy part — and if anyone can believably play the role, it's Michael McKean in a three-piece suit. But what happens when this crew gets in over their heads?

Written and directed by Scott Brignac, Playing God stars Hannah Kasulka, Luke Benward, and Jude Demorest in addition to McKean and Tudyk. The film is produced by Aaron Benward, Russell Wayne Groves, Geeta Bajaj, Andrew Shinjang Lee, and Will Rimmer.

Vertical Entertainment will release Playing God in theaters and on-demand on August 6. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Playing God:

A brother & sister con-artist duo find themselves scamming a grieving billionaire by convincing him they can introduce him to God, face-to-face.

