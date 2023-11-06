The Big Picture Starting November 13, PlayStation owners won't be able to upload clips or screenshots directly to Twitter/X anymore, ending integration with the platform.

Starting November 13, PlayStation owners won't be able to upload clips or screenshots directly to the platform formerly known as Twitter anymore. Sony is officially ending integration with Twitter/X on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles according to a notice shared by the company today. Ending integration means it will also be impossible to view content posted to the site via the consoles or to share any other gameplay-related content and information with followers.

Sony has yet to offer a reason as to why the connection is being terminated. Integration with Twitter had become a must-have for all three major console competitors as a way to easily share gameplay and screenshots with followers. On PlayStation 5, posting media from anything from Spider-Man 2 to Baldur's Gate 3 was extra simple with the share button, allowing quick access to recently captured items and a location to type out a Tweet to go with them. With integration ending, Sony did offer other methods for sharing media on both PS4 and PS5, including utilizing the PlayStation app for those with the latest console, but they mostly involve jumping through extra hoops.

PlayStation notably isn't the first major console manufacturer to cut ties with the newly-branded X. Microsoft also ended integration with the social media giant on its Xbox consoles earlier this year along with Game Bar on Windows. That was mostly thanks to the company's new ownership under Elon Musk. Since purchasing the platform for $44 billion USD back in April of last year, Musk has made sweeping changes including the much-maligned rebrand and significant policy overhaul. Among those changes was a shake-up of the API pricing structure which would've cost $40,000 USD a month for a company of Microsoft's size to continue utilizing. It's possible Sony's decision was similarly related to Musk's ownership, though it's worth noting Nintendo has yet to end integration on its Switch console.

Elon Musk Is Taking Fire as PlayStation Integration Ends

Musk's ownership of Twitter/X has been tumultuous, to say the least, as the price of the company has reportedly plummeted to around $19 billion since his purchase. The Tesla magnate has even claimed the value could be as low as $4 billion. His new policies, like offering blue checkmarks to Twitter Blue subscribers and limiting the number of posts a user can view per day, haven't made the best impression and already, he's being hounded for losing integration with not one, but two of gaming's biggest names. "Imagine getting your hands on a social media platform so influential it got all three console makers to literally add a dedicated button to their controller design for sharing to it, and f---ing it up like this in less than a single generation of hardware," Gizmodo and io9 deputy editor James Whitbrook wrote on X after the news broke.

