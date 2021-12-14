PlayStation is bringing friends together for some free online gaming. Starting on Saturday, playing online will be free for anyone on PlayStation for 48 hours. The company announced the decision on Twitter with a few suggestions of what to play, from Call of Duty Vanguard to Grand Theft Auto Online.

The free multiplayer weekend will work for any PlayStation games so long as you own them. While you won't need a PlayStation Plus subscription to hop online, you won't be able to access free Plus games either. The free play period is based on local time and will start right at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. It's a far cry from the old days of completely free online play from PlayStation, but it's a little something to give friends something to do over the weekend.

Recently, PlayStation also announced a big Plus sale that allows new and returning customers to subscribe for half the cost. The sale runs through the end of the upcoming free weekend, perhaps hoping to convince some players to buy in with a trial run of the online service. Unfortunately, existing customers won't be able to capitalize on this deal as it's more to rope in former subscribers and new players looking to get a taste of online.

PlayStation has reportedly been working on completely revamping the PlayStation Plus service altogether as Xbox's Game Pass has offered stiff competition in recent years. The new service, codenamed Spartacus, would completely phase out Playstation Now, the company's other subscription service that allows users to stream old games, and weld the features onto Plus, creating an all-in-one package of online gaming, free monthly games, and old classics. Much like Nintendo's N64 upgrade to Switch Online, it would allow players to remain on the normal subscription service with the option to pay a bit more for access to the old Now catalog. Spartacus will reportedly debut in Spring 2022.

PlayStation's free weekend of online begins on December 18.

