Sony has announced the date for this year's PlayStation Showcase. The event will feature the biggest titles from PlayStation Studios and some other developers. It will be streamed live on September 9 on various PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. Sony has also provided details on what exactly players can expect when they tune in next Thursday.

According to Sony, the showcase will last around 40 minutes. The event will also have a post-show, where players can expect deep dives and more gameplay of various live titles and games launching this year and beyond. Nothing about the event has been made official other than the dates. Sony hasn't hosted a big event this year, other than several State of Play presentations that usually focus on only one game.

As for what's in store? Well, we're hoping to see the highly anticipated sequel to God Of War. We haven't learned anything about the sequel, which was delayed for a year and was confirmed to be a cross-gen title. We also haven't heard about Naughty Dogs' secret multiplayer game, which is rumored to be Factions from the original The Last Of Us. The event will not feature any news or announcements about next-gen PlayStation VR, as Sony said in their blog post:

PlayStation’s next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time. But there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small. We hope you can join us!

​​​​The event will also feature some games from other third-party developers. Call of Duty has always made an appearance at official PlayStation events, and with the beta date for Call of Duty: Vanguard nearing, we can expect a trailer in the main or post-show.

You can visit PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch next Thursday to watch the announcements. The event is scheduled for September 9 at 1 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST​​​​​.

