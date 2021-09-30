The studio is also working on a new project that isn't a remake.

Bluepoint Games, the developers behind the Demon's Souls remake available exclusively for PlayStation 5, have now officially joined the PlayStation family. Bluepoint Games has been exclusively making remasters and remakes for PlayStation for years, which includes Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Shadow of the Colossus. Despite working almost exclusively for PlayStation for nearly a decade, Bluepoint was independent and wasn't part of PlayStation.

The acquisition was heavily rumored for the past few months and was reported to be announced during the recent PlayStation Showcase. Regarding the acquisition PlayStation Head, Herman Hulst, said in the blog post:

“With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties”

Bluepoint Games are known for their remakes, but moving forward, they will now work towards creating new and original games. Speaking to IGN, Bluepoint Games President Marco Thrush said, “Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us,” Bluepoint Games hasn't revealed anything else about the secret project other than it not being a remake.

Bluepoint Games believes that joining the PlayStation family will raise the quality bar for them even further and empower them to create more impactful gaming experiences. Sony has been acquiring more developers as they recently acquired Firesprite, the developers of PlayStation's The Playroom. While we eagerly anticipate what the next Bluepoint original game will be, you can enjoy Demon's Souls Remake, which is currently available only on PlayStation 5.

