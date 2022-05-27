PlayStation VR2 is set to launch with a heavy lineup of games. There will be 20 major games released with the console, including Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Samurai Slaughter House, Firmament, and more. So far, there still is no release date set for the PSVR2.

The launch games will include first-party and third-party titles. There are still some developers working on games for the console, but there are no specific details regarding those titles yet. So, what are some major games players can expect to have immediate access to upon launch?

The highly anticipated new Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR game that’s among the games list for the PSVR2 is the latest installment of the Horizon gaming franchise. Developed by Firesprite and Guerrilla Games, it will feature a new protagonist along with the familiar Aloy. Little is known about the plot of the game, but for fans of the franchise, this will definitely be at the top of the list of games to try on the new release.

Another game to be featured on the new tech is Samurai Slaughter House. With its open-world and combat style, players must choose between stealth, resourceful creativity, or brute force to take down the opponent in a series of bloody battles. It has a complete storyline as well as NPC and RPG features. Fans of physics-based combat games will enjoy this game as a VR experience.

Firmament, another game to be included for the PlayStation VR 2, is from the Myst developer Cyan Worlds. It began as a Kickstarter, and now the game is here. The game’s story takes the player on an exciting journey through four different realms. They won’t be alone, though, as they will have a clockwork companion and an ethereal mentor to guide them along the way. With a steampunk aesthetic and an interesting concept fit for a VR game, this game is bound to be a stunning and fun experience.

As for the console itself, players can expect hi-tech and futuristic-looking controls and overall aesthetic of the PSVR2. The controller will somewhat encase players’ hands with “great ergonomics, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers.” The VR setup also comes with an ease-of-use headset with a simple cord plug-in for the PlayStation 5 console. Other features PSVR2 has to offer include a 4K HDR resolution, foveated rendering, expanded field of view, brand-new sensory features, enhanced controls tracking, and upgraded visual fidelity.

Whether players want the full experience of the Horizon world, a first-person experience of bloody samurai combat, or the wonderful eye candy of a steampunk adventure, there’s something for everyone on this list. It’s safe to say that the PlayStation VR2 is already in for a wonderful and exciting debut. Details regarding pricing have yet to be released.

