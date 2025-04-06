Everyone probably has that favorite TV show they wish they could be a part of: maybe they wanted to hang out with the cast of Friends or fight the evils in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Pleasantville takes this to its ultimate extreme with twin siblings David (Tobey Maguire) and Jennifer (Reese Witherspoon). David and Jennifer couldn't be more different: he's fairly shy and takes refuge in the titular show "Pleasantville", while she is fairly popular but struggles with school. After they break their TV's remote control, a mysterious repairman (Don Knotts) grants them a replacement that teleports them into the world of Pleasantville.

'Pleasantville' Is a Story About Embracing Change