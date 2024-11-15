Contrary to the comedy trio’s name, Please Don’t Destroy is delivering some fender-bending chaos in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the troup’s SNL 50 partnership with Allstate. Joining forces with Mayhem himself - played by the familiar face of Dean Winters - Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall - known collectively as Please Don’t Destroy - enjoy a joke-filled day in between shots on the bustling streets of New York City. Working together to get the job done, each member of the group takes their turn behind the wheel, quickly proving that perhaps the subway was the better option.

The commercial itself is set to air on November 16 during one of Saturday Night Live’s ad breaks and will see the comedy troupe fail miserably at parking their vehicle in front of a group of the most judgmental people in NYC - a group of 8th graders joined by Winters’s Mayhem. City kids are truly a different breed and, once they have you in their sights, they won’t stop judging until you get off the subway or - in this case - park the car.

In a statement paired with the sneak peek, Kimberly Faver, SVP, Brand Partnerships, NBCUniversal Advertising and Partnerships said,

“Spanning five decades of culturally relevant and unique IP, Saturday Night Live offers brands a platform for authentic alignment unlike any other. For the 50th season, we wanted to find brands who would lean into humor and trust the power of the show and Allstate did just that. Please Don’t Destroy and Allstate’s Mayhem character not only complement one another comedically, but also stylistically as they both thrive in unpredictable environments. This combination was the perfect opportunity for dynamic storytelling that brings out the best of both worlds while remaining true to the show’s distinct creative spirit.”

‘Saturday Night Live’s Big Year

Already well into the celebrations, this year marks the weekly sketch comedy show’s fiftieth season. So far, audiences have been entertained by the likes of hosts and performers, including Jean Smart (Hacks), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, and more, with plenty of other big name stars to come. Along with the celebrity hosts and guests, it would seem that the good folks behind Saturday Night Live have plenty of other surprises up their sleeves, with a handful of ex-cast members rumored to be making appearances as the festivities continue into the new year.

Scroll up to check out the behind the scenes sneak peek of the guys of Please Don’t Destroy pairing up with Allstate’s Mayhem for the commercial that’s set to air on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Get caught up with the 50th celebrations by heading to Peacock and streaming the previously released episodes now.

