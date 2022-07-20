Coming next summer, Universal Pictures announces they have acquired and will be releasing a currently-untitled buddy comedy with Apatow Productions. The film is written by and stars Saturday Night Live breakout trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, best known as Please Don't Destroy, and will be produced by comedy guru Judd Apatow. While the film has yet to find its title, plans for a 2023 theatrical release are currently set for August 18.

Described as the next generation of buddy comedies, this untitled project will chronicle the adventures of three childhood friends (Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy) who grew up together, and now live and work together. Disillusioned with their adult lives, disappointed in their lackluster futures and tired of their day-to-day jobs, the three friends scheme up a harebrained idea to shake things up. Having heard rumors about a hidden treasure buried in a nearby mountain, the threesome decide they've got nothing to lose and set off in search of the gold - Workaholics meets The Goonies.

The untitled movie will be the three SNL writers' debut starring roles in a feature film, and in addition to writing and starring, Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy will also executive produce. The three met at New York University, and similar to their characters, were all hired on as writers for the forty-seventh season of NBC's live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. In a way, the three were meant to take up the mantle of SNL's previous shorts trio The Lonely Island, formed by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. Please Don't Destroy have created a number of impressive sketches that include "Three Sad Virgins," which featured Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, "Rami Wants a Treat" and "Hard Seltzer."

Image via NBC

Blockbuster producers Apatow and Bad Teacher's Jimmy Miller are attached to produce the comedy under Apatow Productions. The two names are nearly synonymous with irreverent buddy comedies from the past two decades like Trainwreck, Bridesmaids, Anchorman and Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby, and Apatow is well-known for his work with rising comedians. In the past he's worked with multiple now-big names on their debut feature film performances, from Kisten Wiig, Steve Carell and Seth Rogen to Jonah Hill, Pete Davidson, and most recently, Billy Eichner in the upcoming film Bros.

At this time SNL director Paul Briganti is attached to direct the untitled film. His previous credits include Chad, Adam Ruins Everything and At Home With Amy Sedaris. Apatow Productions' Joshua Church, Mosaic's M. Riley and Sam Hansen and Michael Sledd will executive produce with Please Don't Destroy.

Production for the untitled comedy is currently underway in North Carolina, and additional cast members are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Check out a skit from Please Don't Destroy below: