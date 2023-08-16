The Big Picture Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is the debut feature film from sketch comedy group Please Don't Destroy.

The new images showcase an all-star ensemble cast, including late-night host Conan O'Brien, in a misadventure filled with hairless bears, park rangers, and a cult leader.

Premiering on November 17 on Peacock, this captivating film promises the group's unmatched chemistry and wit, building on their previous collaborations such as the SNL sketch "Three Sad Virgins."

The latest stars to transition from Saturday Night Live to movies are the trio of Please Don’t Destroy with their debut feature Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins better known by their sketch comedy group are bringing their signature absurdity, and chaos to the upcoming movie, which they also wrote and starred in while SNL alum Paul Briganti got into the director’s chair again to helm the movie.

The Peacock movie has now released first look images which gives fans a peak into the feature, showcasing its all-star ensemble cast and ample hilarious moments. In the new images, we see late-night host Conan O'Brien, who plays Marshall’s dad in the upcoming feature. Another image sees the titular trio Herlihy, Marshall, and Higgins in the woods looking at something in equal amounts of awe and fear. Another image sees director Briganti and producer Judd Apatow interacting with the actors behind the scenes.

What’s Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain About?

The upcoming feature sees John Goodman narrating the misadventure of three childhood friends turned co-workers–Ben, Martin, and John–in search of priceless treasure in the nearby woods. However, when the three have to “fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers and a hypocritical cult leader,” they soon realize that finding the treasure is the easy part of their journey. Overall, the feature looks impeccably captivating, boasting of an ensemble star cast that’s known for their comedic chops, an intriguing plot, and the chaotic energy that Please Don’t Destroy and Briganti are known for. Going by their previous collaborations like the SNL sketch Three Sad Virgins, fans can look forward to the group’s unparalleled chemistry and wits in the upcoming movie.

The feature also stars Meg Stalter and X Mayo as nosy park rangers, and Bowen Yang as the cult leader. Other cast members include Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, and Sunita Mani in undisclosed roles while O’Brien plays Ben’s dad and the trio’s boss. The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is produced by Apatow and Jimmy Miller. Executive producers include Herlihy, Higgins, Marshall, and Briganti, along with Josh Church, Sam Hansen, Matt Riley, Michael Sledd while the film is co-produced by Albertina Rizzo.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain premieres on November 17 on Peacock. While we wait for a trailer, you can check out the groups Three Sad Virgins sketch below: