With the departure of some of Saturday Night Live’s biggest heavy hitters like Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson, the show has been in need of a group of charismatic and hilarious stars to keep the show as relevant and innovative as possible. Thanks to Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy who make up the comedy trio known as Please Don’t Destroy, the show has some very weird but incredibly hilarious stars to rely on.

Their constant stream of digital shorts starring celebrity guests like Rami Malek, Jenna Ortega, and Austin Butler have made them an instant hit and a spiritual continuation of The Lonely Island era of SNL. After only a few years on the sketch show, the Please Don’t Destroy boys are making the jump to film with Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Now that the first stills for the film have been released, fans are clamoring to see it. For anybody wondering about the details of Please Don’t Destroy’s first film, you’ve come to the right place.

When Does 'Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain' Come Out?

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will be released on November 17, 2023. The project was initially scheduled to release on August 18, 2023, but was delayed in order to make room for Universal's other R-rated comedy, Strays.

Where Can You Watch 'Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain'?

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will be released exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock. While the film was initially slated to hit theaters in August, Universal opted to have the film forgo the big screen and head directly to their streaming service.

If you are not already a subscriber to Peacock, plans start at $5.99 a month with the ad-supported premium plan, although if you want an ad-free experience the plus plan will cost you $11.99 a month. You can also save 17% by subscribing to an Annual plan, with the premium plan costing $59.99 a year and the plus plan costing $199.99 a year.

Is There a Trailer for 'Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain'?

Unfortunately, a trailer for Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain has not been made available yet.

Who Stars in 'Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain'?

In addition to Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall, the movie stars a plethora of both up-and-coming and established comedic stars. The Please Don’t Destroy trio is joined by another Saturday Night Live castmate, Bowen Yang. On SNL, Yang is known for his impressions of a Chinese government official named Chen Biao, and the iceberg that hit the Titanic. Outside the sketch comedy show, Yang has made a name for himself starring in films like Bros and Fire Island. In The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, Yang will play a missing explorer turned cult leader whom the three friends encounter in the woods.

Meg Stalter (Hacks), X Mayo (The Blackening), Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Cedric Yarbrough (RENO 911!), and Sunita Mani (GLOW) also star in the film. Stalter and Mayo will play a pair of nosy park rangers who are on a mission to track down the trio. As of now, the roles Sakura, Yarbrough, and Mani will play are being kept under wraps.

Rounding out the cast is the most seasoned comedian of the bunch, Conan O’Brien. After having served as a late-night host for nearly thirty years, O’Brien currently hosts a podcast called “Conan Needs A Friend” and is set to return to TV later this year with his travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go. O'Brien will play Ben's father, who also happens to be the three friend's grumpy boss.

What Is 'Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain' About?

Here is Peacock's official description for Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain:

"John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo), and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben’s dad in it."

Who Is Making 'Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain'?

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain was written by Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall of Please Don’t Destroy. The film was directed by Paul Briganti, and while this is his feature film debut, he is far from a novice. From 2016 to 2022, he served as the segment director for Saturday Night Live, including those from Please Don’t Destroy and many others. Briganti has also directed episodes of TV shows like Chad, Adam Ruins Everything, and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

The Treasure of Foggy Mountain was produced by Jimmy Miller and Judd Apatow. Miller has produced several major comedies including Bad Teacher, Get Smart, and The Other Guys. Though Apatow is most well known for his directorial efforts including Knocked Up and Trainwreck, he is also a seasoned producer. Over the years, Apatow has produced films like Bridesmaids, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, and The Big Sick. Thanks to his new NBCUniversal deal, he has been able to produce several projects for the company including The Treasure of Foggy Mountain and Bros.

What Is the History Behind Please Don’t Destroy?

Please Don’t Destroy is a comedy group that was originally formed in New York City when Herlihy, Higgins, and Marshall were all students at New York University in 2017, and they based their name on an act titled “Please Don’t Destroy My Farm”. The trio began performing monthly comedy shows and began producing sketch videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter. In 2021, they were hired as writers on Saturday Night Live and began producing their own digital prerecorded videos for the show’s 47th season. Since then, they have starred in countless iconic sketches and even recorded the song “Three Sad Virgins” with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift.