The as-yet-untitled film from comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy will skip its planned theatrical release and go straight to streaming. The film will debut on Peacock on November 17.

Variety reports that that film has been taken off Universal's theatrical slate, where it was intended to debut on August 18. The August 18 release date has now been assigned to the Will Ferrell/Jamie Foxx R-rated talking-dog comedy Strays, moving back from its original date of June 9 and avoiding the crush of summer blockbusters. The film will star Please Don't Destroy members Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy as a trio of childhood friends who still live and work together. Stuck in a rut, the three decide to search for a legendary hoard of golden treasure in a nearby mountain – but once they locate it, they soon learn that finding the treasure was the easy part. The film will also star current SNL cast member Bowen Yang, former SNL writer (and later talk show/podcast host) Conan O'Brien, and comedian Meg Stalter, fresh off the debut of her film Cora Bora.

Who Are Please Don't Destroy?

Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy met at New York University in 2017, where they formed their comedy troupe and began producing shorts and videos. Hired as writers at Saturday Night Live in 2021, they soon began writing and performing in off-kilter pre-taped segments for the venerable comedy institution, winning them a devoted cult audience, much like their spiritual predecessors, the Andy Samberg-led Lonely Island. Highlights of their tenure at SNL include "Three Sad Virgins" (with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift), "Rami Wants a Treat" (with Rami Malek), and "Plirts" (about a plastic shirt, naturally, with Austin Butler and Lizzo). Their film was first announced last summer, with comedy kingmaker Judd Apatow set to produce the feature-length buddy comedy; it will be the feature film debut of all three Please Don't Destroy members. It may also be the only Please Don't Destroy comedy available in the immediate future, given that NBC Universal's unwillingness to offer a fair deal to the Writers Guild of America has resulted in the cancelation of the remainder of SNL's season.

Please Don't Destroy's film was directed by Paul Briganti, a veteran SNL director, in his feature debut. It is produced by Apatow and Jimmy Miller, and executive produced by Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen, and Michael Sledd, as well as Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy. It was filmed last summer, during SNL's off-season.

Please Don't Destroy's film will debut on Peacock on November 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.