Peacock has just unveiled the first trailer for Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, the feature film spin-off from Saturday Night Live's troupe Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy who make up the comedy trio known as Please Don’t Destroy. The chaotic trailer shows off the mayhem that unfolds when the three childhood friends attempt to find a mythologized treasure and realize they have absolutely no idea what they've gotten themselves into.

The movie also features SNL castmate Bowen Yang, alongside Meg Stalter (Hacks), X Mayo (The Blackening), Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Cedric Yarbrough (RENO 911!), and Sunita Mani (GLOW) also star in the film. Stalter and Mayo will play a pair of nosy park rangers who are on a mission to track down the trio. John Goodman narrates the film, while the cast is rounded out by up-and-coming comedian Conan O'Brien, who is perhaps best known for his work as a temp on The Tonight Show in 2008. The film was directed by Paul Briganti, and produced by Jimmy Miller and Judd Apatow.

Here is Peacock's official description for Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain:

"John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo), and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben’s dad in it."

Who Are Please Don't Destroy?

Image via Peacock

Please Don't Destroy, a comedy ensemble, originally came into being in New York City in 2017 when Herlihy, Higgins, and Marshall were all students at New York University. They adopted their name from a skit titled "Please Don't Destroy My Farm." The trio initiated a series of monthly comedy performances and began creating sketch videos for platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter. In 2021, they joined the writing team of Saturday Night Live, where they began crafting their own pre-recorded digital content for the show's 47th season. Since then, they have become a fixture in numerous memorable sketches and even collaborated with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift on the track "Three Sad Virgins."

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will be released exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock. It premieres on November 17, 2023. Check out the trailer for the movie down below.