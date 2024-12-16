It’s been only a few days since Hot Toys released one of its most requested Star Wars figures ever, Lord Starkiller based on his appearance in the popular Force Unleashed video game series, and now the company has returned to a Galaxy Far, Far Away to celebrate another legendary Star Wars icon. On its official Instagram, Hot Toys unveiled a new Plo Koon from his appearance in Revenge of the Sith. Plo Koon also features in the hit animated series, The Clone Wars, and works with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano to help fight battle droids and strategize against the Separatists. The new Plo Koon figure is indistinguishable from his look in the series, coming with a blue LED lightsaber as well as his signature brown cloak and bonus gauntlet from the animated show.

Other than the Lord Starkiller figure, Hot Toys has also released several new Star Wars figures lately; one of Darth Revan, the former Jedi-turned-Sith Lord who is famous for his many appearances in Star Wars Legends, but he’s yet to appear in a live-action or animated project. Hot Toys also dropped a new figure from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor of the Purge Trooper Commander, one of the deadlier foes that Cal Kestis faces on his journey to take down the Empire. Hot Toys also gave Emperor Palpatine a new figure from his days in the prequel series, which came not long after the company dropped a figure of Savage Opress from The Clone Wars and also a figure of Chopper from another popular animated series, Star Wars Rebels.

The History of Plo Koon

Before his demise during Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Plo Koon was regarded as one of the wisest Jedi to sit on the council. Plo Koon became a beloved figure among the fanbase due to a strong desire to protect clone troopers under his command, a trait that was absent from so many other Jedi who fought during the Clone Wars. Plo Koon was also regarded as one of the best pilots in the galaxy, second in the Order only to Anakin Skywalker, and he appeared in all three prequel trilogy films in addition to his role in the animated series.

The Plo Koon is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Disney+.

