With a universe as vast and as large in scale as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some storylines are bound to take priority over others. After all, one of the appeals of the movies and shows is what each writer and director brings to the table in the grand overarching narrative, and because of that plot points are constantly in motion and changing.

Related:'Blade' and the History of MCU Delays

And then sometimes they are just completely abandoned or seemingly forgotten about despite prior setup, which can be frustrating to long-time fans who want to see these storylines actually reach resolutions. And while Marvel has been known to tap into obscure and unexpected areas for emotional depth (Avengers: Endgame referencing Thor: The Dark World heavily was one such instance), these are the times that they still have to follow up on.

Betty and Bruce's Romance (The Incredible Hulk)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Due to some bizarre licensing issues and its lackluster financial results, The Incredible Hulk took quite a while to even be remembered in the MCU outside some brief references here and there. Phase 4 has done some solid work to fix this with the reintroduction of Emil Blonksy (Tim Roth) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order plans to bring back Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) significantly as the lead antagonist.

But one particular aspect seems to have been completely forgotten about, which is the romance between Betty Ross(Liv Tyler) and Bruce Banner(Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo), which was the emotional crux of that film and yet has never been referenced since.

Justin Hammer's Revenge (Iron Man 2)

While he played second fiddle to Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) for most of the third act, Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) was arguably the true antagonist for much of Iron Man 2. Serving as a dark reflection of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), he was a welcome comedic distraction from much of the more serious emotional baggage the film was attempting to convey with Tony.

At the end of the film, prior to Vanko's confrontation with Tony and Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Hammer is arrested but vows revenge against Tony and Pepper(Gwyneth Paltrow). And since then? Nothing. Outside a fun cameo appearance in All Hail the King, Hammer has yet to reappear in the main story of the MCU.

Nick Fury Went AWOL For a Movie (The Winter Soldier)

Image via Marvel

It's interesting that while The Winter Soldier is one of the more impactful films in the MCU at large, one significant element of it as a film seems to have been forgotten about - Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) himself. While he was seen as KIA for most of the movie, at the end it is revealed that he has simply gone into hiding due to HYDRA's infiltration of SHIELD.

Related:Samuel L. Jackson Returns as Nick Fury in 'Marvel Snap' Ad

This seems to be a great hook going forward for the character, but his next appearance a year later inAvengers: Age of Ultronseemingly renders this moot as he returns almost immediately afterward. It's possible that the upcoming Secret Invasion could touch on this, but considering that the series has bigger priorities on its mind it's likely this plot point was just thrown aside.

Thor's Vision (Age of Ultron)

This one was very likely a casualty of reorganization at Marvel, but it counts as while it was meant to set up Thor: Ragnarok, Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) vision and subplot in Age of Ultron don't match up with the final product. Instead, what we have are a bunch of storyline ideas that are mostly just referenced and then never brought up again.

This is especially evident in his initial search for the Infinity Stones, which outside a brief mention in Ragnarok was never followed up on. And while Thor's journey in Ragnarok was widely seen by fans as a massive improvement from his prior solo efforts, it's a bit of a shame that some juicy setup was never followed up on.

HYDRA Has Pym Tech (Ant-Man)

This one is one of the more obvious forgotten storylines within the MCU, mainly because of how it was so clearly a sequel setup. While Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) is defeated at the end of Ant-Man and the day is saved, one loose thread is left hanging for more observant viewers - which is that HYDRA, the long-running antagonist organization in the MCU, has the Pym Particle technology at their disposal now.

Related:'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': D23 Exclusive Trailer Introduces Villainous Kang in the Quantum Realm

Since Phase 2 ended however, HYDRA has been pretty much entirely absent from the MCU, likely as a means of moving on from them to bigger threats like Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Kang the Conqueror(Jonathan Majors). Still, the idea that HYDRA is still out there with Pym Tech makes for an intriguing pitch, and hopefully, Marvel could follow up on that storyline in the future.

The Raft Has Just Disappeared (Civil War)

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally wrapped up the Sokovia Accords storyline by casually dismissing it, it's a bit of a shame that The Raft, the high-security prison from Civil War, has never really been used since despite a ton of story potential.

But outside of brief mentions in Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Raft is pretty much MIA. This is especially a shame as She-Hulk could have used this opportunity to put Blonksy in The Raft and show the true purpose of it outside a cool location.

Mordo (Doctor Strange)

Image via Marvel Studios

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness managed to follow up Doctor Strange better than expected considering its vast ambitions, it's a bit of a shame the film mostly disregards all the setup with Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejifor) in the first film. By the end of the first film, Mordo leaves Kamar-Taj due to becoming disillusioned with the way that the sorcerers are handling things, something he interprets as being "too many sorcerers" in one of the best post-credits scenes of the MCU.

Related:10 Underutilized MCU Characters Who Should Return in the Future

So when it's casually revealed that Strange and Mordo have been fighting off-screen in Multiverse of Madness, one can't help but be a little disappointed. After all, Mordo is a great character and possible villain for his own movie, so dismissing him outright ranks as one of the MCU's biggest blunders.

Where is Scorpion? (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) is confronted by criminal Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), who was arrested earlier in the movie, about possible revenge against Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

It's clear that Gargan was meant to set up his eventual turn as Scorpion, as well as a possible Sinister Six tease, but nothing has come of that since. And as Holland's take on the character has gone in a very different direction since then, this plot point has languished as one of the great unresolved teases of the MCU.

The Nova Corps (Infinity War)

The Nova Corps played a large role in Guardians of the Galaxy, helping introduce us to the cosmic side of the MCU while also showcasing some stranger and more unique things from the comics that hadn't been touched until this point. They remained in the background in Phase 3 thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 referencing them several times, but Avengers: Infinity War dealt with them in a big way... off-screen.

Indeed, the film opens with Thanos having already conqueror Xander and destroyed the Nova Corps in between movies, and while this works as a great segue into Infinity War as a standalone movie, it does leave a massive gap for the MCU to fill.

Ghost's Escape (Ant-Man and the Wasp)

Image Via Disney

One of the more recent unresolved cliffhangers involves Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), the main antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp. While introduced as a shady assassin, Ghost revealed herself to be a more sympathetic character than expected for Marvel and even got redeemed by the end of the film. This led to Ghost actually escaping and going on the run, leaving the door open for her possible return.

While she is confirmed to be starring in Thunderbolts, it's unknown if this will continue with her story and if it will simply feature her further down the line after she is no longer on the run from the authorities.

Next:MCU Phase 4: Every Movie and TV Show (So Far), Ranked