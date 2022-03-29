Who doesn't love a good twist? If done right, twists can enhance the story and keep things interesting. They can turn a great movie into an unforgettable one like Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. Or they can even elevate a mediocre film into a decent, memorable flick. Twists keep audiences on their toes by keeping them guessing and engaged instead of bored because they think they know what's going to happen already.

Fans of these moments will be glad to know there's no shortage of the best plot twist movies on Netflix to choose from. The streaming giant has steadily accumulated a number of critically acclaimed and widely popular films, with the best movies with a twist on Netflix utilizing the cinematic tool in brilliant ways. Without any spoilers, there are a few standouts worth seeing at least once.

13 'Red Notice' (2021)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

One of the most successful and most watched films in Netflix history, Red Notice doesn't seem like the type of film that would have a major, earth-shattering twist, yet said twist helps it stand out among Netflix's other action blockbusters. The film follows a top FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) and a notorious art thief (Ryan Reynolds) as they are forced to team up together in order to defeat a shared enemy, a legendary art thief simply known as The Bishop (Gal Gadot). They find themselves traveling across the world in a quest to retrieve a mythical treasure before The Bishop can get their hands on it.

Red Notice has a twist that completely recontextualizes the entire film, making every previous scene have a different meaning than how they were originally shown to the viewers. A big reason this twist is as effective as it is comes from the lack of twists in other large-budgeted Netflix originals, making it all the more shocking that Red Notice would even have a twist, let alone such a massive, centralizing one. It's the perfect example of how a twist can have a much greater impact if the audience isn't expecting a twist in the first place.

12 'Missing' (2023)

Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick

A spiritual sequel to 2018's Searching, Missing takes a similar thriller approach with its screen-life story of the amateur investigation of a missing person, and much like Searching, has an exciting twist to tie everything together. The film follows teenage girl June (Storm Reid) who finds herself home alone while her mother goes on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, only to be hit with a wave of fear and terror when her mom doesn't arrive home. As June takes the steps to find out what could have happened to her mother, she ends up going down a dark rabbit hole, learning secrets about her mom and family that she was never supposed to know about.

Much like with Searching, the screen life perspective of Missing places audiences in the direct point of view of its characters, allowing its mystery and story to more effectively captivate audiences as a result. The major twist that occurs in the final act of Missing is one that, while the film certainly leaves clues and hints as to the full picture, acts as a shock to the senses and lives up to the high profile of the previous film. While screen-life films can wildly fluctuate in quality, Missing makes perfect use of the concept with the twist playing a major part in why it works so well.

11 'Apostle' (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Director Gareth Evans brings a truly bizarre world to life with Apostle. When a young woman from a wealthy family is taken hostage by a strange cult, her brother, Thomas (Dan Stevens), is forced to infiltrate the island where the cult resides and try and rescue his beloved sister. There, he finds more than he bargained for, and risks everything in the process.

Apostle sets up a compelling mystery with plenty of twists and turns throughout. What starts off as a slow burn in the first act of the cult-themed movie quickly devolves into a chaotic, disturbing, bloody nightmare that puts The Wicker Man to shame. With some excellent cinematography, a layered antagonist, and creepy mystical elements, Apostle fits perfectly within the "island cult" subgenre.

10 'The Guilty' (2021)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Made during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guilty is an intriguing, fast-paced drama about a disgraced cop put on desk duty who receives a call from a distressed woman trapped in someone's car. Taking place all in one location and relying completely on Jake Gyllenhaal's acting skills, the film manages to keep the viewer's attention throughout its 90-minute runtime.

Having run into obvious difficulties brought on by the pandemic, director Antoine Fuqua directed the entire movie from a van with the use of monitors and walkie-talkies. This bottle thriller manages to keep the tension high and engaging even with limited resources. Its twist reminds viewers to think twice about strangers.

9 'The Old Guard' (2020)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Anyone who enjoys more grounded superhero movies that are heavy on action has likely already seen The Old Guard. The 2020 film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood is based on an eponymous comic book that's centered on a group of immortal mercenaries who are out for revenge. Their immortality also comes with the ability to heal any injuries, thus preventing them from dying.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Matthias Schoenaerts among other talented actors, The Old Guard packs a punch and is entertaining from start to finish. There's more than one twist, with the first relating to an unexpected betrayal, and the other connected to a surprising revelation about their immortality. There's also a final shocking ending that sets up The Old Guard 2, a sequel that's already in production.

8 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (2022)

Directed by Halina Reijn

A slasher whodunit satire that completely flips the very concept and facets of the subgenre on their head, Bodies Bodies Bodies has a twist that is equal parts unpredictable and undeniably hilarious in execution. The film follows a group of rich young adults who find themselves trapped at an isolated family mansion during a tropic storm, hoping to pass the time with a silly social deduction game. However, when real dead bodies begin turning up, it doesn't take long until the entire friend group starts accusing one another of murder, with paranoia spiraling out of control.

Much like the films that it's directly satirizing, there is an inherent inevitability of a twist present in Bodies Bodies Bodies, showing who is behind the killings and recontextualizing the entire film. However, the truth of the actual twist, even with audiences knowing that it's coming, comes entirely out of left field and is so shocking and funny that it acts as the perfect ending to cap off an already great comedy experience. It's just about as perfect of an ending as a slasher satire could ask for, lining up in tone with the rest of the film's tongue-in-cheek style of humor.

7 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

As is typical of director Charlie Kaufman's works, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a wonderfully weird masterpiece that's never what audiences expect. The film has a deceptively simple premise: A young woman (played by Jessie Buckley) is meeting her boyfriend Jake's (Jesse Plemons) parents, so the two of them drive to the couple's farm.

Soon, the film transforms into a surrealist dream (or nightmare) as the line between reality and fantasy blurs. The simple visit to her partner's parents soon turns into something completely bizarre. The divisive plot twist towards the end is open to viewers' interpretation, making it that much more intriguing and worth watching.

6 'The Platform' (2019)

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

One of the best socially conscious horror movies from recent years, The Platform depicts a "Vertical Self-Management Center" full of exploited residents who are switched every now and then between the different floors. The reasoning behind the switches is to change who gets to eat from "the platform" first, which comes down from the top filled with food, but is inevitably empty by the time it gets to the lower floors.

The conflict that arises from the tower's residents soon devolves into gruesome violence, and efforts at trying to fix the system only seem to fail. The Platform has a crucial subplot linked to its heartbreaking plot twist that provides a profound perspective on the brutality and desperation in the underrated sci-fi horror film.

5 'Leave the World Behind' (2023)

Directed by Sam Esmail

More than simply having a massive shocking twist, some films are so defined by their twist that the entire rest of the film centers around the impact and force that this reveal of information has upon the audience. Leave the World Behind is one of the most prominent recent examples of such a centralizing twist, with its simple and mysterious plot begging for questions and further investigation from the audience. The film follows a family who, while on vacation in a luxury rental home, are thrust into a strange situation when the home's original family returns for refuge during an ominous cyberattack.

Leave the World Behind finds an effective balance between not revealing enough information to make its twist obvious, while also leaving many hints and red herrings to keep the audience engaged with its central mystery. It's the type of wild, experimental twist that left many audiences divided on how to feel about the film, but undeniably left an impact on audiences due to its memorability in both concept and execution.

4 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' (2018)

Directed by David Slade

This is a fun one because the viewer is allowed to make the choices of how this story unfolds, twists and all. The universe of Black Mirror was a perfect fit for Netflix's new "interactive experience" that allows the audience to make decisions and leads to five different endings for the film.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch follows a young programmer in 1984 who is trying to adapt a fantasy gamebook into a video game, which leads to a wild journey of tech-induced horror that Black Mirror does so well. Given the multiple endings, there are plenty of twists throughout with some that viewers might miss on the first run, encouraging multiple viewings. Bandersnatch remains one of the most unique and best Netflix movies with plot twists that rely on the audience's choices.

3 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

There are a select few genres that rarely, if ever at all, find themselves having shocking twists at the center of their stories, with teen coming-of-age films rarely going into twist-centric territory. Do Revenge, however, in its path to evolve and take the catty teen-movie archetype into the modern era, features a twist partway through the film that is both unpredictable and highly satisfying to watch unfold. The film follows a once super popular student teaming up with a new student to get revenge on the people who have wronged them, fighting their way back to the top of the social ladder.

What makes Do Revenge's twist especially satisfying is that it isn't a twist that shows up right at the end, but instead acts as a shocking ending of the second act, having an entire final section of the film sitting in the ramifications and implications of its twist. It transforms what was already an effective, genre-destroying twist into one for the history books, elevating the film into becoming one of the best modern teen films, as well as inviting itself to be endlessly rewatched to pick up on the hints and clues along the way.

2 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the standalone sequel to the 2019 film, Knives Out. This time, he's invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) private Greek island along with his closest (and rich and successful) friends. When a friendly game ends with someone dead, Detective Blanc is on the case.

It's impossible to talk about the acclaimed sequel's plot twist without spoiling the whole movie – it's an unpredictable film that viewers should go into knowing as little as possible about its twisty plot. One thing's for sure, fans of the 2019 film will undoubtedly find that Glass Onion is a worthy sequel that offers a totally fresh and exciting new mystery.

1 'Oldboy' (2003)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Oldboy follows Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a drunkard who's suddenly kidnapped and held prisoner in a hotel room without explanation. He endures this isolation for 15 years until one day, just as suddenly, he's released. He makes it his mission to find the person behind the meaningless suffering, meeting and falling in love with a young sushi chef, Mi-do (Kang Hye-jung), along the way.

Directed by Park Chan-wook, Oldboy has become synonymous with its devastating plot twist towards the end of the movie, which has something to do with the conspiracy around the protagonist's suffering. Aside from this disturbing revelation, it's worth seeing for its flawlessly choreographed action sequences and tense atmosphere that make it a genuinely suspenseful thriller with an engaging mystery.

