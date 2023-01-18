For the past decade, genuinely good rom-coms — About Time, La La Land, and The Big Sick, for example — are few and far between. Gone are the days when studio rom-coms were big box office draws as they were in the 90s and early aughts. With the plethora of streaming services now available and theaters becoming less of a draw post-COVID, moviegoers are less likely to flock to theaters for anything less than big-budget action movies like Avatar: The Way of Water or the MCU's newest picture. The highest grossing romantic comedy of 2022 was Ticket to Paradise earning approximately $170 million worldwide, which is a unique exception, given that it stars two of our last great movie stars, Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The rise of streaming services has also made high-quality rom-coms less viable. Movies like The Kissing Booth, Purple Hearts, or pretty much any Netflix original Christmas movie, are easy to put on in the background while you scroll through your social media app of choice, without being necessarily good. It’s quite rare to find a recent romantic comedy that stars two actors with great chemistry and is actually funny, in a non-cringe-inducing way. Enter Plus One, maybe the most underrated rom-com of the 2010s, starring Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine.

Written and directed by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer, Plus One stars Quaid and Erskine as Ben King and Alice Mori, two unlucky-in-love best friends who make a pact to be each other’s plus ones to a string of weddings they’ve been invited to throughout the summer. It barely broke $40,000 at the box office during its limited release in 2019 and has resided on Hulu ever since, until it was very recently removed. It’s not a big-budget production, a Netflix/Amazon/Hulu original, and it doesn't star some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but it is unique in its excellent script, charismatic leads, and how it abides by and subverts rom-com clichés all at once.

Image Via RLJE Films

Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine Are a Match Made in Rom-Com Heaven

You might recognize Quaid from his role as nice guy turned serial killer Richie Kirsch in the most recent installment of the Scream franchise, or as a lovable dork with a heart of gold Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Son of rom-com royalty Meg Ryan, it may seem like a bold move for him to venture into the genre himself, but he brings an undeniable charm to the role that is hard to come by in male romantic leads these days. Paired with the distinct sense of humor of Erskine, — co-creator and star of the coming-of-age comedy series PEN15 — they make a hilarious new addition to the friends-to-lovers subset of the genre.

Ben and Alice have been friends since college, and, now in their late twenties, have their own unique dilemmas when it comes to love and marriage. Still recovering from being dumped by her long-term boyfriend, Alice struggles to move on and copes by getting way too drunk at weddings. Despite her extroversion, she dreads putting herself out there and having to open up to someone new. Ben, on the other hand, is still in search of “the one,” but always manages to find flaws in his potential partners in an almost Seinfeld-esque way, and fears committing to the wrong woman.

RELATED: 11 Rom-Com Couples Ranked by How Likely They Are to Stay Together

'Plus One' Subverts and Employs Classic Rom-Com Tropes

The premise is simple, but Plus One gives us a look at love in its many different forms. Each wedding Ben and Alice attend opens with a snippet from the best man/maid of honor speeches of each married couple, culminating with Ben's best man speech at his father's wedding. It shows the individual struggles Ben and Alice have with love while reflecting larger millennial anxieties about marriage and getting older.

Image Via RLJE Films

It's revealed that Ben and Alice met in college when Ben befriended Alice in an attempt to get closer to her roommate who he was interested in romantically. At first, their friendship has a sort of brother-sister dynamic, with Ben getting frustrated with Alice when she gets too drunk and makes a fool of herself at their first wedding together, but is still there to hold her hair back as she throws up at the end of the night. Alice is a bit clingy at first - she tries to cuddle with him when they book a hotel room with only one bed, and it's her idea to team up as each other's plus ones, promising to act as his wingman. Her post-breakup loneliness and Ben's realization that most of his friends are engaged or married and don't have time for him anymore bring the two of them closer together.

The film plays into the trope that men are afraid of commitment because as soon as Ben and Alice start to get serious, Ben starts to pull away. Having known each other for 10 years as strictly friends, they've already seen each other at their lowest, and given Ben's habit of self-sabotaging his relationships, an argument gets blown out of proportion, and he ends things after Alice tells him she loves him. Spending time apart and being forced to go to a wedding alone makes him realize how much he does love Alice, and as in any good rom-com, they resolve things and get back together in the end.

The Friends-to-Lovers Trope

Plus One is a breath of fresh air in the landscape of romantic comedies of the past decade in that it doesn't solely rely on its actors to make it entertaining. Leads with good chemistry can rarely make up for a shoddy script, but Plus One is uniquely well-written and acted. Quaid and Erskine are hilarious together, and Ben's sarcasm compliments Alice's crude sense of humor in a way that makes their friendship believable. While she can be a mess behind the scenes, Alice's unique charm makes Ben's friends and family fall in love with her, and Ben is able to mitigate some of the pre-wedding chaos with Alice's family when her sister's wedding rolls around. Quaid, Erskine, and writer-directors Chan and Rhymer succeed in creating two fully fleshed-out, layered characters, with small but notable supporting performances from Ed Begley Jr., Beck Bennett, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and Max Jennings. Potentially relatable for anyone around Ben and Alice's age, the film explores the mindset of two people watching their friends and family get married around them while their own love lives are a mess. Plus One will make you wonder why you ever wasted your time on a Netflix original rom-com.