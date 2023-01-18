The Big Picture The recent box office success of Anyone But You suggests a resurgence of rom-coms. Audiences and actors are eager for good romantic comedies.

The 2019 film Plus One starring Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine is a hidden gem. It has great chemistry between the leads, a unique script, and subverts rom-com clichés.

Ben and Alice's journey: Ben and Alice, longtime single friends, become each other's plus ones at weddings. They navigate love, commitment fears, and the struggles of watching their friends and family get married.

If the recent box office success of Anyone But You is any indication, we could soon be seeing a rom-com resurgence. From Netflix originals to theatrical releases, audiences want to see good romantic comedies, and actors want to make them. Daniel Radcliffe recently expressed interest in doing a rom-com with Quinta Brunson, and Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal have both agreed to star in one together with the right script. In the last decade, genuinely good romantic comedies have been few and far between, with Netflix constantly churning out mediocre originals that are easy to put on in the background while you scroll through your social media app of choice. It's rare to discover a recent romantic comedy that stars two leads with great chemistry and is actually funny in a way that won't have you rolling your eyes. Luckily, the 2019 hidden gem Plus One, starring Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine, has arrived on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day.

Written and directed by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer, Plus One stars Quaid and Erskine as Ben King and Alice Mori, two unlucky-in-love best friends who make a pact to be each other’s plus ones to a string of weddings they’ve been invited to throughout the summer. It’s not a big-budget production, a Netflix/Amazon/Hulu original, and it doesn't star box-office leading titans. The film's strengths come from how unique its excellent script is, its charismatic leads, and how it abides by and subverts rom-com clichés all at once.

Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine Are a Match Made in Rom-Com Heaven

You might recognize Quaid from his role as nice-guy-turned-serial-killer Richie Kirsch in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise or as the lovable dork with a heart of gold Hughie Campbell in Prime Video’s The Boys. Son of rom-com royalty Meg Ryan, it may seem like a bold move for Quaid to venture into the genre himself, but he brings an undeniable charm to the role that is hard to come by in male romantic leads these days. Erskine is the co-creator and star of the coming-of-age comedy series PEN15 and stars alongside Donald Glover in Prime Video's new Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. Quaid and Erskine's natural chemistry and effortless banter make them a hilarious new addition to the friends-to-lovers subgenre.

Ben and Alice have been friends since college, and, now in their late twenties, have their own unique dilemmas when it comes to love and marriage. Still recovering from being dumped by her long-term boyfriend, Alice struggles to move on and copes by getting way too drunk at weddings. Despite her extroversion, she dreads putting herself out there and having to open up to someone new. Ben, on the other hand, is still in search of “the one,” but always manages to find flaws in his potential partners in an almost Seinfeld-esque way, and fears committing to the wrong woman.

'Plus One' Subverts and Employs Classic Rom-Com Tropes

The premise is simple, but Plus One gives us a look at love in its many different forms. Each wedding Ben and Alice attend opens with a snippet from the best man/maid of honor speeches of each married couple, culminating with Ben's best man speech at his father's wedding. It shows the individual struggles Ben and Alice have with love and relationships while reflecting larger millennial anxieties about marriage and getting older.

We learn Ben and Alice met in college when Ben befriended Alice in an attempt to get closer to her roommate who he was interested in romantically. At first, their friendship has a sort of brother-sister dynamic, with Ben getting frustrated with Alice when she gets too drunk and makes a fool of herself at their first wedding together, but is still there to hold her hair back as she throws up at the end of the night. Alice is a bit clingy at first, trying to cuddle with him when they book a hotel room with only one bed, and coming up with the idea of teaming up as each other's plus ones, promising to act as his wingman. Her post-breakup loneliness and Ben's realization that most of his friends are engaged or married and don't have time for him anymore bring the two of them closer together.

The film plays into the trope that men are afraid of commitment because as soon as Ben and Alice start to get serious, Ben starts to pull away. Having known each other for 10 years as strictly friends, they've already seen each other at their lowest, and given Ben's habit of sabotaging his relationships, an argument gets blown out of proportion, and he ends things after Alice tells him she loves him. Spending time apart and being forced to go to a wedding alone makes him realize how much he does love Alice, and as in any good rom-com, they resolve things and get back together in the end.

Ben and Alice Are the Perfect Friends-To-Lovers Couple

Plus One is a breath of fresh air in the landscape of romantic comedies of the past decade in that it doesn't solely rely on its actors to make it entertaining. Leads with good chemistry can rarely make up for a shoddy script, but Plus One is uniquely well-written and acted. Quaid and Erskine are hilarious together, and Ben's sarcasm compliments Alice's crude sense of humor in a way that makes their friendship believable. While she can be a mess behind the scenes, Alice's unique charm makes Ben's friends and family fall in love with her, and Ben is able to be there for Alice to mitigate some of the pre-wedding chaos with Alice's family when her younger sister's wedding rolls around. Quaid, Erskine, and writer-directors Chan and Rhymer succeed in creating two fully fleshed-out, layered characters, with small but notable supporting performances from Ed Begley Jr., Beck Bennett, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and Max Jennings. Potentially relatable for anyone around Ben and Alice's age, the film explores the mindset of two people watching their friends and family get married around them while their own love lives are a mess. Plus One is an underrated rom-com that will hopefully get some more love on Netflix.

